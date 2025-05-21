Marc Jacobs’ Latest ‘Daisy’ Fragrance Is Spring in a Bottle

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the Los Angeles spring weather playing tricks on me, it’s been hard to put down the warm and fuzzy gourmands and woody fragrances once and for all. But after attending last month’s launch of Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense perfume, it was a wake-up call that indeed spring has sprung.

In addition to the colorful, Instagrammable outdoor space, the new scent and its previous variations were on full display. In other words, I’ve never felt further from my beloved Heretic Dirty Vanilla—or smoky Victoria Beckham Eau de Parfum 21:50 Rêverie, which led me to compliments all through winter.

Those of us in attendance got to take home a bottle of the newest addition to the Daisy fragrance family, so, naturally, I popped open my new bottle when I got home. The fresh aromas of banana blossom accord, jasmine and macadamia accord, and sandalwood hit me like a ton of bricks... in a good way. And just like that, I was transported to rooftop brunch on a sunny Sunday funday, or date night on the beach at sunset.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum It's been a while since I fell deeply for a floral scent, but the sandalwood (and hints of vetiver) add some unexpected warmth and balance to the playful perfume.

I gave the $125 fragrance a wear test to see how long it lasted. Would it last at least half a day? Could I handle wearing it at least half a day? I’m the queen of loving a scent, only to get the ick after even an hour of wear. Once I’m done, I am done. But the more I wore this aroma, the more I fancied it. I love the layered journey of the senses that I’m taken on with each sniff. I can seriously smell each note one by one, and they pair so seamlessly.

While yes, overall, the scent is on the lighter and brighter side, I wouldn’t let that deter you if you typically steer clear of florals. It’s also excellent for layering. For nighttime, a warmer, spicier-scented lotion or body product—like the PHLUR Somebody Wood Body Wash—slathered underneath can create an intoxicating fragrance contrast. Just keep in mind that a little bit goes a long way. I mean, they don’t call it Eau So Intense for nothing, amirite?

Scent aside, this beautifully designed piece of art—which even includes plastic green “roots” inside the glass bottle itself—is a sight to be seen. Whether you’re a fragrance enthusiast like I am, or you hold out for a new scent every so often, this stunner will add so much colorful character to your sink or vanity. It’s a tough call, but of all the Marc Jacobs Daisy scents, I’ve gotta say, this one’s my favorite.

