What to Shop From the Marc Jacobs 40% Off Sale

Marc Jacobs is a classic brand with trendy tendencies. Where there’s a trench coat or work pant, there’s a backward blouse and prairie dress. If you’ve been eyeing a piece of Marc Jacobs to add to your collection, may we suggest this fall sale? With 40% off new fall markdowns, your holiday shopping list just got a little more designer. Here are 5 pieces to pick up while they’re marked down.

The Oversized Tag Tote: Made from natural grained leather, this tote bag can easily fit a laptop, plus other small items can be stashed in the interior zip pocket. The dual handles give you versatility so you can sling it over your shoulder or carry it by your side.

The Chino Pant: These army green, wide-leg pants are a cross between a school uniform and military garb. The red piping down the side gives them a more unique look than your average chino.

The Softshot Standard Wallet: The full-zip closure of this wallet hides multiple card slots, a place for cash, and a zip compartment for change (or other small items). There’s even an exterior card slot for things like your work ID or subway card.

Merino Gloves: Classic pieces with a hint of flair are what Marc Jacobs excels at and these gloves are no different. The alternating stitching and pop of a black logo give them a little more visual interest than your everyday pair of warm gloves.

The Box 13” Laptop Commuter Bag: This case has both a top handle and crossbody strap for whatever kind of commute you have. The full-zip closure will keep your laptop secure as you head into work or home.

