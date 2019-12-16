Read it at WTF
An audibly distraught Marc Maron paid a long, sad tribute to LaFonda, one of his original feral cats and a staple of his WTF podcast, days after he had to put the 15-year-old to sleep last week. On Monday’s broadcast, the comedian described his difficult decision and how sick his pet became over several days from what he said he and vets believed was kidney disease. He capped his eulogy with a choked-up shoutout that replaced his usual signoff, “Boomer lives!” with a new one: “LaFonda lives!” LaFonda is survived by Monkey and Buster, and possibly Boomer, who famously disappeared in Los Angeles.