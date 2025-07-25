Marc Maron Reveals Dream Guest for Final WTF Podcast Episode
Marc Maron’s “dream guest” for his podcast’s final episode would be Barack Obama, he told Variety. Maron announced last month that WTF with Marc Maron will end after 16 years, with the last episode airing “sometime in the fall.” Maron interviewed the then-sitting president on the podcast in 2015, but he told the site that interviewing Obama now would help the show leave the airwaves on an inspirational note. “If we could get President Obama back, that would be good to give us a little hope or some sense of reflection,” he said, and “Ground us a little bit.” The comedian recently reflected on the early days of his career, including his longstanding beef with Jon Stewart, who he called his “nemesis.” While some thought his dream final guest might be Stewart, who infamously turned down the request to be a guest on WTF because “there’s no love there” between him and (its “admittedly ”jealous”) host, Maron said he has no interest in putting in another call to Stewart out of “pride.” Seeking out Obama for the podcast’s last episode makes sense, however, as the former president drew controversy during their 2015 sit-down for using the n-word to make his point that the nation was not “cured” of racism after his election. Maron defended his remarks at the time, telling CBS, “he said the N-word to talk about using the N-word and what that implicates. It was a broader statement about racism.”