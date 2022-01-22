‘March for Life’ Attendee Arrested With Taser After ‘Charging’ at Police Barricade
TASER!
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Police Lt. Jason Bagshaw confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon that one woman attending the anti-choice “March for Life” rally was arrested after she charged at the neo-Nazi organization Patriot Front and a police barricade just before 2 p.m. The law enforcement official explained to The Daily Beast that a woman donning a pink Trump 2020 hat was arrested after “charging” at the unit’s police line, which led to the individual striking her head on the ground. A taser was then pulled from her coat pocket as the unidentified woman was getting up from the ground. The woman, according to Bagshaw, was arrested and charged with the illegal crossing of the police barricade. The Metropolitan Police Department didn't return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the women’s identity, and the woman would not identify herself when asked by The Daily Beast on scene.