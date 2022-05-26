‘We’re Marching Again’: March for Our Lives Plans National Protest After Texas School Shooting

Read it at Axios
The gun-control activist group March for Our Lives is planning protests across the U.S. in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. News of the demonstrations comes four years after the student-led organization was founded in response to the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead. March for Our Lives staged one of the biggest protests in American history in 2018, calling for an end to gun violence. They are now planning a new march on Washington, D.C. for June 11, along with other protests around the country. “In 2018 you marched with us to end gun violence,” the organization tweeted. “4 years later, we’re marching again.”