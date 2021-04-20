Marchers Take to the Streets in Celebration of Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict
JUBILANT
Crowds in cities across the U.S. awaiting the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin turned jubilant Tuesday after the former police officer was found guilty on all counts. In front of the Hennepin County courthouse, a large group had gathered in anticipation of the jury’s ruling. Near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, a sizeable throng of ralliers also amassed, among them film director Spike Lee. In Louisville, Kentucky, where police shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor inside her own apartment, protesters took to the streets to celebrate and demand officers be charged for her death. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The white police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd during Floyd’s arrest in May 2020 for more than nine minutes, inflicting injuries that killed the Black man.