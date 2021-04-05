Marco Rubio to MLB Commish: So Will You Give Up Augusta Membership?
‘PERSONAL SACRIFICE’
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a halfway legitimate question on Monday. In a letter, the lawmaker wondered whether Manfred planned to give up his membership at the world-famous Augusta National golf club now that the All Star game has been relocated out of Georgia to protest the state’s new election law.
“I write to ask you whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club. As you are well aware, the exclusive, members-only club is located in the State of Georgia,” Rubio asked, according to Bloomberg. “I am under no illusion you intend to resign as a member from Augusta National Golf Club. To do so would require a personal sacrifice, as opposed to the woke corporate virtue signaling of moving the All Star Game from Atlanta.”
Manfred announced on Friday that the midseason All Star game would be moved out of Georgia, saying MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”