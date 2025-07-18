Politics

Rubio Tells All U.S. Diplomats They Have to Talk Like Trump

Envoys have been told to ask “Would the President say this?” before commenting on world affairs.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House on July 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The President told reporters over the weekend that he would be making a "major statement" today about Russia, as he expressed his growing frustration with President Vladimir Putin's refusal to end the war in Ukraine. (Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Marco Rubio has instructed U.S. diplomats not to comment on the legitimacy or fairness of foreign elections, breaking with decades of American diplomatic practice.

The memo, sent to all Foreign Service officers overseas, states that U.S. missions abroad will no longer be issuing election-related statements or social media posts unless there is a “clear and compelling” foreign policy reason for doing so.

“When it is appropriate to comment on a foreign election, our message should be brief, focused on congratulating the winning candidate and, when appropriate, noting shared foreign policy interests,” read the cable, which was seen by Reuters.

It added: “Messages should avoid opining on the fairness or integrity of an electoral process, its legitimacy, or the democratic values of the country in question.”

The only legitimate election-related messages from now on should come from the secretary of state himself, the president, or an official department spokesperson, the memo read, warning diplomats not to speak on such issues without explicit approval.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks to reporters as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with the Crown Prince during the visit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Citing comments made by President Donald Trump during a visit to Riyadh in May in which he criticized “Western interventionists” telling Middle Eastern countries how to conduct their affairs, the memo said: “While the United States will hold firm to its own democratic values and celebrate those values when other countries choose a similar path, the President made clear that the United States will pursue partnerships with countries wherever our strategic interests align.”

Overseas diplomats are still permitted to post public messages congratulating the election winner without high-level approval, unless the result is contested, but are instructed to focus on the “election result, not the process.”

“DO NOT use election-time messaging to advance a U.S. foreign policy goal,” the memo read. “DO NOT use it to promote an ideology.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 08: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a Cabinet Meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at at the White House on July 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump discussed the recent flash flooding tragedy in Central Texas where at least 109 people have died, and other topics during the portion of the meeting that was open to members of the media. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Diplomatic personnel writing official messages are instead instructed to ask themselves: “Would the President say this?”

The move marks a wider shift by the Trump administration to downplay the promotion of democracy and human rights around the globe, as the president increasingly cosies up to autocratic leaders and pushes his “America First” approach to foreign policy.

In May, the administration formally notified Congress it planned to cut thousands of jobs from the State Department’s human rights bureau, reshaping it to focus on promoting “Western values” and complaining the agency had become a platform for “left-wing activists to wage vendettas against ‘anti-woke’ leaders.”

