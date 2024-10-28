Politics

Marco Rubio Blasts Racist Trump Rally Joke About Puerto Rico

Rubio also took the time to defend Trump, saying, “Those weren‘t Trump’s words.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is the latest Republican to disavow the racist jokes at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s rally Sunday night. Rubio, who is Cuban American and a Trump devotee, took to X to criticize Hinchcliffe and defend Trump. “Puerto Rico isn’t garbage, it’s home to fellow American citizens who have made tremendous contributions to our country,” he wrote. He added: “I understand why some people were offended by a comedians jokes last night. But those weren’t Trump’s words. They were jokes by an insult comic who offends virtually everyone, all the time….. because that is what insult comedians do.” Rubio also criticized journalists in his post, accusing them of “helping” Kamala Harris’ “dangerous campaign of hate.”

