Rubio Caught in the Crossfire of MAGA’s Latest Civil War

Trump ally Steve Bannon fired some shots at Marco Rubio in the latest installment of MAGA’s splintering.

The right-wing pundit spoke on his War Room podcast on Monday about the U.S.’s posturing in the Russia-Ukraine War, taking the opportunity to set his sights on the Secretary of State.

“I didn’t like what I was hearing out of these negotiations, particularly Marco Rubio—Marco Rubio came out and said on video, ‘Hey, our number one thing to the Ukrainian people is to make sure that never again do you have wars,’” Bannon told his guest, former Virginia Rep. Dave Brat. “Yo bro, note to Marco Rubio: they’ve been fighting wars over there for 5,000 years, and it ain’t gonna stop.”

“This is my problem: We can’t give these over-the-top discussions and then say we’re gonna guarantee—we cannot guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine,” he continued.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds a press conference following a closed-door talks on a U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine at the U.S. Mission in Geneva, on November 23, 2025. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Bannon went on to comment on the resignation of Ukraine’s lead negotiator Andriy Yermak, classifying the Ukrainian political class as “endemically corrupt” and “the worst people on earth.”

“And for Marco to come out saying, ‘Our priority is to make sure you’re never at war again,’” Bannon said. “Dude, grab a history book and just read a couple of pages, man.”

He added, “It ain’t called The Bloodlands for nothing.”

The Trump administration’s handling of the volatile conflict between Russia and Ukraine has faced its fair share of scrutiny from both sides of the aisle.

President Donald Trump’s proposed 28-point plan for peace between the warring nations sparked backlash even from members of the president’s base, as some GOP lawmakers condemned the plan for caving into the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The initial peace proposal pushed by [Special Envoy Steve] Witkoff was a surrender document for Ukraine that would have left it at the mercy of Russia for decades to come,” Rep. Don Bacon wrote in a post to X on Nov. 24.

Bacon, however, praised Rubio’s efforts to make the deal more equitable for Ukraine, adding that “w/ Ukrainian and European input we are seeing a better plan.”

The initial peace plan, which Rubio told lawmakers was a Russian “wish list” rather than a U.S. document, raised suspicion that Witkoff was working with the Russians.

A leaked phone call between Trump’s special envoy and Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, showed Witkoff coaching the Russian official on how to get what they want from Trump, exacerbating doubt about Witkoff’s loyalties.