Marco Rubio Evacuates Key Embassy as War Tensions Mount

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for longer, fuller, more fluttery lashes, but aren’t interested in the daily glue-and-strip routine or the upkeep (and expense) of lash extensions, a growth serum is the most low-maintenance path to noticeable results. Sure, a solid mascara can fake it for a few hours, but a well-formulated lash serum works behind the scenes, helping your natural lashes reach their full potential with consistent use.

Unfortunately, not all lash growth serums are created equal. Some formulas are powered by prostaglandin analogs (lipid compounds that prolong hair follicle activity), while others harness peptide complexes and botanical extracts. If you’re looking for a relatively quick, visible payoff, Lilash’s physician-formulated serum stands out for taking a more comprehensive approach rather than hinging on a single hero ingredient.

Lilash’s Purified Eyelash Serum pairs an advanced prostaglandin analog (Dehydrolatanopros) with conditioning agents like vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed lupine protein to support both growth and strength. In other words, this serum doesn’t just encourage lash growth, but it also reinforces the hair fiber itself to minimize breakage and fallout. The result is a two-pronged strategy: optimize the growth cycle while improving lash resilience, which ultimately enhances density and volume over time.

Of course, efficacy is only half the conversation. Lash serums (particularly those containing prostaglandin analogs) can cause irritation for some—especially for people with sensitive eyes. Lilash’s formulas are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with rigorous quality-control standards, and the brand positions the formula as suitable for contact lens wearers and those prone to sensitivity.

Whether you’re rehabbing lashes post-extensions, noticing thinning due to stress or hormonal shifts, or simply looking to dial up fullness without relying on falsies, Lilash’s growth serum offers a more sustainable, long-game solution for lash enhancement and health. The best part? Lilash is offering 25 percent off the Purified Eyelash Serum through March 1.