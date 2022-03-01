Marco Rubio Says He’s Boycotting Biden’s State of the Union Over COVID Test Tantrum
SORE LOSS
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is refusing to attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday because he’s upset that everyone has been asked to check if they have COVID-19 before they show up. The senator told HuffPost: “I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick.” Rubio’s decision came days after he whined about the list of requirements to attend the State of the Union during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “For the first time in American history, you now have people having to produce paper to go in somewhere, to sit somewhere, to go to the State of the Union,” Rubio said. Of course, Rubio is wrong—aside from the Capitol riot, it’s perfectly normal for people to have to present credentials before they can enter Congress.