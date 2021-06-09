Man Charged With Murder in Road-Rage Shooting of 6-Year-Old California Boy
‘ROCK SOLID’
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder three weeks after the road-rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in California. The boy, Aiden Leos, was in the back of his mom’s car on his way to kindergarten when Marcus Anthony Eriz and his partner allegedly became enraged by her driving and he discharged a gun at the car, hitting Leos. According to CBS Los Angeles, Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed one count of murder and discharge of a gun at an inhabited dwelling against Eriz. His partner, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, has been charged with one felony count of being an accessory after the fact, as well as illegally carrying a concealed firearm. “With respect to the charges against both, I absolutely am convinced they’re rock solid,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. Eriz could face 40 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts, while Lee could be hit with as much as three years in prison.