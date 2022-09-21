Maren Morris Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Going to CMA Awards After Row With Brittany Aldean
FACE THE MUSIC
Country star Maren Morris says she’s considering not going to this year’s CMA Awards after her very public falling out Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. Despite her album Humble Quest being nominated for Album of the Year, Morris told the Los Angeles Times that she has yet to decide if she will attend the event on Nov. 9, where Jason Aldean has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” Morris said. “But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.” Morris’ comments come after Brittany Aldean made a transphobic joke on Instagram last month, sparking backlash. Jason Aldean was even dropped by his PR team after he replied with humor in the comments of his wife’s post. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” Morris tweeted in response to a post about Brittany’s joke. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”