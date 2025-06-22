Star Says Ellen DeGeneres Was ‘Creepy and Weird’ to Her
Margaret Cho is opening up about her tense relationship with fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres. “Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” said Cho, 56, while appearing on The Kelly Mantle Show podcast. “I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs, way before her big fame,” Cho said of DeGeneres, 67. “So then later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we just met. And I’m like, ‘B---h, what?’ Like that’s weird. We go way back. It’s so creepy and weird.” Cho said she had also appeared on DeGeneres’ show with David Bowie, where the musician raved about a Chinese Emperor outfit she had worn the night before. “She cut it out of the show. Which made me so mad,” Cho said. “The producer, who’s a really good friend of mine, had to call me and tell me, ‘I can’t believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show,’” Cho shared. “‘But you need to know that he was going on and on about your outfit. He loves you. God said your name.’ I don’t know if it was personal, maybe it [cut] was for time. But still, I’m going to take it personally just because I decided to.” DeGeneres did not respond to a request for comment. The talk show host ended her show with Season 19 in May 2022 following claims of a hostile work environment. DeGeneres now lives in the U.K. with her wife Portia de Rossi.