CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Margarita-Drinking Woman Accused of Killing Student in DUI Crash
HORRIFIC
Read it at CBS News
A 27-year-old woman accused of killing a college sophomore in a DUI crash told police she’d drunk just one margarita while on ADHD medication, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS. Lynlee Pollis, 27, allegedly ran a red light in Dallas on Sunday afternoon, slamming into 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student Honor Elizabeth Wallace’s car. Wallace, from Grosse Point in Michigan, died and her passenger was injured but was in stable condition on Wednesday. Wallace had just begun her sophomore year and was pursuing degrees in Spanish and English, SMU said in a statement. Pollis was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.