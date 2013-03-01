Margiela Gets Craftsy

The word “wearable” is not often (OK, perhaps never) used to describe a Maison Martin Margiela collection. Though Spring 2013 almost went there, the Fall Winter 2013/2014 collection, which showed Friday night in Paris, saw the house getting back to its roots — experimental style.

Fabrics were hand painted, patch-worked together, and even embroidered in a scribbled patterns; it was like a high fashion craft corner moment. And, judging by the loud cheers from audience — the front row of which included Grace Coddington, Frank Ocean (who is doing the rounds today) and Carine Roitfeld. (Sadly, Kanye did not make an appearance wearing his crystal gimp mask) — they managed to pull it off. Although, we are not sold on the oversized shirt cuffs: it should be made clear that only Julia Nobis could make these look cool.