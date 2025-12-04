Margot Robbie Calls Co-Star, 28, ‘Our Generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis’
Margot Robbie boldly claimed her co-star Jacob Elordi is “our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.” Emerald Fennell, the director of Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, cast Margot Robbie, 35, and Jacob Elordi, 28, as the stars in her upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, a gothic romance by Emily Brontë. Elordi stars as Heathcliff, and Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw. The two are star-crossed lovers fighting to be together, even as their class status keeps them apart. The first official photo released for the film shows Elordi’s fingers in Robbie’s mouth. Fennell said she wants “this to be this generation’s Titanic.” Fans of Brontë’s book were upset that Robbie’s character was blond rather than brunette, as described in the book. The Barbie actress said, “I get it,” because “there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.” The actress praised the Saltburn actor, saying, “He is Heathcliff... Trust me, you’ll be happy.” She went as far as to say, “he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis”—the only person to ever win three Best Actor Oscars. Elordi returned the compliments. “Margot is a force,” he claimed, adding that he’s impressed by her ability to film just three months postpartum while producing four other projects.