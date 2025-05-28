Cheat Sheet
1
Brace Yourselves for Years of Killer Heat and Climate Chaos
SCORCHED EARTH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.28.25 10:27AM EDT 
A firefighting helicopter flies near as a home burns.
According to top forecasters, there’s an 80 percent chance the world will shatter another annual heat record in the next five years. David McNew/David McNew/Getty Images

Killer record-breaking heat and extreme weather are here to stay. According to top forecasters cited by the Associated Press, there’s an 80 percent chance the world will shatter another annual heat record in the next five years. A five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the U.K. Meteorological Office warns that the Earth is almost certain to exceed the international temperature threshold set a decade ago. Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, who wasn’t involved in the research, said we should expect more extreme weather events such as hurricanes, droughts, floods, and typhoons. “So higher global mean temperatures translates to more lives lost,” the scientist said. The warning comes after the WMO confirmed 2024 as the warmest year on record at about 1.55°C above pre-industrial level, while the past ten years (2015-2024) have all been in the top ten, “in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.” UN Secretary-General Antóno Guterres made it clear in January: “There’s still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act—now.”

Read it at AP

2

Margot Robbie Held on to a Surprising Part of the ‘Barbie’ Set

BOARDROOM BARBIE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 05.28.25 10:21AM EDT 
Actress Margot Robbie
Actress Margot Robbie has set up a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, based in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Actress Margot Robbie has given fans a sneak peek inside the stylish new Los Angeles headquarters of her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, complete with a touch of Barbiecore. Robbie revealed she couldn’t resist holding on to some furniture from the Barbie movie set that was just too glam to let go. “The chairs are actually in the Barbie movie when you’re in the Mattel CEO office and all the Mattel guys are sitting around on the pink chairs,” the actress said in a behind-the-scenes tour filmed by Architectural Digest. With the help of London-based interior designer Scarlett Hessian of Studio Hessian, the $3,195 blush pink Saarinen armchairs were reupholstered with a rusty orange and white checkered print to match the mid-century modern-inspired workspace, which Robbie co-founded with husband Tom Ackerley and friend Josey McNamara. “We just had them reupholstered, because at the end of the movie—I mean, they were quite expensive, actually—I was like, ‘Wait, what’s going to happen to these chairs?’” Robbie said.

Read it at Architectural Digest

This Photo Editor Gives Your Pics a Studio-Level Glow Up
ON CLOUD NINE
AD BY Adobe
Published 05.28.25 12:00AM EDT 
A laptop open on a table next to a Sony camera, potted plant, and a cup of tea with a spoon in it. The wall behind the desk is gray. There is editing software open on the laptop.
Mylene Tremoyet, Unsplash

Looking to give your photos an extra POP? Whether it’s snaps of food, pets, or yourself, Adobe Creative Cloud takes your photos from good to great.

Adobe Creative Cloud
Price listed per month
Subscribe At Adobe$59

In Lightroom, you can easily make small but impactful edits like increasing a photo’s brightness and rebalancing its colors. Plus, Lightroom also lets you organize photos with albums and collections. For more precise edits, Photoshop gives you the power to remove distracting background objects and combine multiple photos to create eye-catching double exposure effects. And that’s just two of the over twenty apps available in the Adobe Creative Cloud.

However, editing is just part of the process. Click here to discover even more products to enhance your shots.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Delta Flight Descends Into Chaos Over Pigeon Disruption
IN A FLAP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.28.25 6:33AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 9: A Delta Airlines A321 airplane taxis at San Diego International Airport before departing on May 9, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight was delayed twice by a pair of pigeons causing havoc in the cabin. Delta Flight 2348, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Madison, Wisconsin, was taxiing to the runway for takeoff Saturday when the first bird was discovered. The plane was forced back to the gate, where ground crew safely removed the bird. However, the drama was not over as a second pigeon then appeared as the Delta plane was preparing for a second takeoff attempt. A baggage handler took the second bird away and the flight left 56 minutes late. Social media footage shows a man trying to catch one of the stowaway birds as it flies through the cabin. Tom Caw, who filmed the bizarre incident, wrote: “[The] pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier.” Delta has apologized to passengers for the surreal episode.

4
Kool & The Gang Legend Dies Aged 71 in Car Crash
CELEBRATE THE GOOD TIMES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.28.25 8:13AM EDT 
ATLANTIC CITY - DECEMBER 31: The R&B group Kool & The Gang usher in The New Year as they perform their mega hit Celebration, for National Telecast on CNN from the stage of The Theater at The Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort, December 31, 2005 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)
ATLANTIC CITY - DECEMBER 31: The R&B group Kool & The Gang usher in The New Year as they perform their mega hit Celebration, for National Telecast on CNN from the stage of The Theater at The Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort, December 31, 2005 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images) Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Kool & the Gang hype-man, stylist and choreographer Michael Sumler, aka “Chicago Mike,” has died aged 71 following a car crash just outside Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night. The music industry veteran, who also acted as a backing vocalist for the legendary funk, soul and R&B band, was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with another vehicle near Buckner Road. “It was a devastating blow,” Sumler’s friend Adrian Meeks told Fox 5 Atlanta. “It’s like no, no, no, not Mike.” Sumler first joined Kool in 1985 and remained active in the music scene his whole life, continuing to mentor young musicians to this day. “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life,” Meeks added. “He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends.” Greg Williams of Switch Entertainment said Sumler was “one of these people God put on a planet to teach people how to act because he was kind, he was thoughtful, he was intelligent, he was articulate and he was the life of the party.” A memorial for Sumler is being planned by friends and family.

Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta

Shop with Scouted

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.22.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

5
King Charles Says ‘Au Revoir’ After Swooping Into Canada to Shade Trump
SPEAKING FRENCH
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 05.28.25 8:07AM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 3:24AM EDT 
King Charles
King Charles WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III has bid Canada farewell after a brief but memorable visit that reinforced Canada’s strong stand against President Donald Trump’s threats. “As my wife and I leave Canada, we wanted to send our most heartfelt thanks to all those who turned out to offer their support on this, my first visit as Sovereign,” the British monarch said in a joint note with Queen Camilla posted on X. “It was the warmest of welcomes - and the fondest of returns to a land and a people we love.” As leader of the Commonwealth, the king is Canada’s head of state, and he made the whirlwind trip across the Atlantic to speak at the opening of the new Canadian parliament, a rarity for a monarch. His trip appeared aimed at reinforcing Canada’s independence amid Trump’s threats to make the United States’ North American neighbor the 51st U.S. state as well as his new tariffs on Canadian imports. The king alluded to those tensions in his speech, emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty in language widely viewed as a rebuke to Trump’s provocations. He signed off his message on X, “Until the next time, au revoir, Canada, et avec tous nos remerciements,” meaning “Goodbye, Canada, and with all our thanks.”

6
New Details Behind ’90s Pop Star Jill Sobule’s Fatal House Fire Revealed
SAFETY REPORT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 05.28.25 4:03AM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 1:08AM EDT 
Singer Jill Sobule
Singer Jill Sobule performs at TEDMED on October 28, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage) Jerod Harris/WireImage

New details behind the cause of the fire that killed singer Jill Sobule have emerged. Sobule, who was 66, was discovered in the second floor bedroom of her friend’s Minnesota home after a fire that broke out around 5.37am on May 1. The Woodbury Public Safety’s fire report states “abandoned or discarded materials or products” were contributing factors to the ignition, the New York Post reports. While the investigation into how the fire began is continuing, experts believe it may have started outside. There is now “extreme damage” to the entire home. The report states those inside the home were asleep when the fire broke out, and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. The home was fitted with smoke detectors. Sobule’s two friends heard the alarms and fled the house, but thought the singer was with them. The new report details what firefighters were told as they arrived at the house. “Initial reports stated there was no one inside” but on the way to the fire “a dispatch update revealed there was one person still inside the home.” Firefighters were initially unable to enter due to “heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming from the front door and front windows.”

Read it at New York Post

7
Hugh Jackman’s Ex Talks ‘Betrayal’ After Filing for Divorce
HUGH DUNNIT?
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 9:52PM EDT 
Deborra-Lee Furness at the Louis Vuitton Hamptons Garden Party on July 20, 2024
Deborra-Lee Furness at the Louis Vuitton Hamptons Garden Party on July 20, 2024 in the Hamptons, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images) John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken of “betrayal” as her divorce from Hugh Jackman takes an unexpected turn. Furness announced her plan to officially file for divorce on Tuesday afternoon. Now in a statement to the Daily Mail, the Australian actress, 69, has given an insight into her state of mind two years after the pair announced their split. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” Furness said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe... is always working FOR us.” Furness continued “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.” She said the experience had provided her with knowledge and wisdom. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.” Furness noted she believed “none of this is personal” and that “the relationships in our lives are not random.” She signed off saying “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”

Read it at Daily Mail

8
Patti LuPone Calls for ‘Trumpified’ Kennedy Center to Be ‘Blown Up’
SHE DREAMED A DREAM
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 6:48PM EDT 
Patti LuPone says she hopes that the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” gets "blown up."
Patti LuPone says she hopes that the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” gets "blown up." Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Broadway sensation Patti LuPone is adamant that she wants to see the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” get “blown up.” In an interview with The New Yorker published Monday, the two-time Tony and Grammy Award winner expressed her frustration at President Trump’s recent takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She’s worried that the theater has now gone corporate, reverting to “the gaiety phase of Broadway, when it was just follies and Ziegfeld girls.” Reporter Michael Schulman noted that LuPone told him, “more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center ‘should get blown up.’” Trump named himself chair of the Kennedy Center’s board back in February after firing former president Deborah Rutter. This prompted many shows and performers to boycott the performing arts center, most notably several cast members from Trump’s favorite musical, Les Misérables, and the smash hit Hamilton, a move its producer Jeffrey Seller said was in protest of the president’s takeover of the institution. LuPone herself has never been a fan of Trump. While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards, she said would never perform for Trump “because I hate the motherf---er, how’s that?”

Read it at The New Yorker

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

9
Hugh Jackman’s Ex Officially Files for Divorce Two Years After Split
FAIRYTALE IS OVER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.27.25 3:59PM EDT 
Deborah Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, almost two years after first announcing their split. The actress filed the paperwork in New York, with her lawyer, Elena Karabatos, additionally submitting paperwork related to their settlement, health care coverage, and medical child support, according to People magazine. The outlet adds that the conditions set in the pair’s divorce are “uncontested,” meaning that they only require a sign-off from a judge. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news. Jackman and Furness initially wed in 1996 and share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava. They announced their separation in Sept. 2023 telling People in a statement at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Jackman has notably been romantically linked to Broadway icon Sutton Foster over the past few months.

Read it at People

10
Grammy-Winning Rocker Has Died at 77
ICON GONE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.27.25 6:01PM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 4:25PM EDT 
Rock and roll singer Rick Derringer passed away at 77.
Rock and roll singer Rick Derringer passed away at 77. Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Singer Rick Derringer died Monday at 77 surrounded by his friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, and his wife. Wilson announced the “Hang on Sloopy” singer’s passing on Facebook Monday, writing that “with a career spanning six decades, The Legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, Singer songwriter, and producer.” “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he added. Derringer’s wife and longtime bandmate, Jenda, told TMZ that he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support. “We thought we had years left but God’s timing is perfect,” she said. According to Wilson, Derringer seemed fine over the weekend but became ill on Monday night while getting ready for bed. He passed away later at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida. Jenda revealed earlier in February that the rocker had to undergo surgery on his legs, which resulted in some complications. But she noted that he remained “so positive and peaceful,” even after the difficult surgery. Derringer rose to fame while in the band The McCoys, releasing hits like “Hang on Sloopy,” which became the unofficial anthem for The Ohio State University’s football team beginning in 1965. He later worked with artists like Cyndi Lauper and Barbra Streisand. He won a Grammy for his work producing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s self-titled 1983 album.

Read it at Deadline

