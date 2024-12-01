Margot Robbie Reveals Going Fully Nude in Iconic Movie Scene Was Her Idea

Sunday’s face-off between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans devolved into a fight between the two teams after a late hit forced Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion. The scuffle ensued after Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair launched himself helmet-first at Lawrence as he went to slide in the second quarter. As Lawrence lay motionless on the ground, his teammate Evan Engram ran up and shoved Al-Shaair, starting a benches-clearing brawl that delayed the game for several minutes. Both Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness following the incident, and fans pelted Al-Shaair with garbage as he was escorted back to the team’s locker room. After things settled down, Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans also denounced Al-Shaair’s hit at halftime, telling Fox Sports: “(The hit) is not representative of us.” The Texans ultimately won the game 23-20.
