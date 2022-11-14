Margot Robbie Says Disney Killed Her Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie
MOUSE-OGYNY?
Margot Robbie’s female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film was sent to Davy Jones’ locker by the good folks at the House of Mouse, according to the Oscar nominee. In a new profile for Vanity Fair ahead of the release of her star vehicle Babylon, Robbie explained, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it.” It was announced in June 2020 that Robbie would be starring in a new “female-fronted” Pirates film, to be written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. Set to be produced by Robbie, Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and Pirates alum Jerry Bruckheimer, the reboot still had legs as of earlier this year, with Bruckheimer telling a reporter that two scripts—one involving Robbie, one not—were in development. (Bruckheimer added that it was “yet to be decided” whether Johnny Depp would be returning for either.) The second project’s status—whether or not it is also dead in the water—is unclear.