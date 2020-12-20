Maria Bartiromo Airs Same Smartmatic Fact-Check as Lou Dobbs, Says She’ll ‘Keep Investigating’
DEBUNK REDUX
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo ended her Sunday morning program by airing the same fact-check video about election conspiracies that was previously shown on the Fox programs of Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro. All three shows featured baseless claims in recent weeks from the hosts and guests Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani that corrupt voting software flipped millions of Donald Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
Smartmatic, one of the companies at the center of these unhinged conspiracies, issued a letter to Fox News and other right-wing media outlets demanding a retraction and threatening legal action. Dobbs was first to air the stunning debunking of his own rigged election claims on Friday evening, followed by Pirro’s Saturday night show. Neither Dobbs nor Pirro guest host Lisa Boothe offered any additional commentary to the pre-taped video, which featured an expert from Open Source Election Technology Institute knocking down conspiracies surrounding Smartmatic and voting machines.
Bartiromo, however, did offer brief remarks after airing the clip at the end of Sunday Morning Futures. “So that is where we stand right now. We will keep investigating,” she said as she signed off.