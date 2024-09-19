Maria Bartiromo Is Back With a New Trump–Diddy Conspiracy

Pro-Trump, conspiracy-friendly Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo donned her tinfoil hat again Wednesday when she said that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and indictment earlier this week for sex trafficking and other charges was designed to take attention away from the assassination attempt of Donald Trump last Sunday.

After demanding to hear more from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Bartiromo framed the issue this way: “They” want questions about the attempted assassination “to go away,” and so “they gave the media a nice, perfectly wrapped package to go wall-to-wall with.”

“Don’t you find it ironic that once again they take the same strategy out and that is: change the conversation? The timing of the P Diddy arrest—please,” she said on Mornings with Maria. “They must’ve had the P Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to be taken off the shelf for when they needed it. And yesterday, boy oh boy did they need it, because the questions were spiking everywhere as far as how it is possible that another assassination attempt happened, that another would-be assassin was within a couple hundred yards of President Trump?”

“As we’re all asking these questions, boom! They take P Diddy in!” Bartiromo exclaimed, apparently seeing enough dots between the two distinct events to allege a mischievous connection. “And now we’re all talking about that.”

Bartiromo patted herself on the back, claiming she “saw right through it” from the get-go.

New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine agreed with Bartiromo’s characteristically flimsy argument. She too vaguely identified the supposed culprits as “they.”

“Gosh, I hadn’t even thought of that. But you’re absolutely right,” she reacted. “It’s typical of how they manipulate the narrative very well.”

After Devine said there remain “difficult” questions about the would-be assassin, Bartiromo jumped in.

“Right, but they want those questions to go away, so they gave the media a nice, perfectly wrapped package to go wall-to-wall with,” she claimed. “CNN was wall-to-wall with P Diddy yesterday, which we’ll get to—and I know it’s a very important story, don’t get me wrong—but they’ve known about it. They were waiting to bring it out when they needed to, and yesterday was the perfect day.”