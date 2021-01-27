Maria Bartiromo Laments Her Lost Twitter Clout: I Had ‘One Million Followers’
REAL PROBLEMS
Auditioning for a Fox News primetime spot on Tuesday, host Maria Bartiromo devoted much of her broadcast to harping over the left’s so-called “censorship obsession,” all while pointing to her plunging follower count on Twitter as a prime example.
Interviewing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)—who recently wrote a front-page op-ed in the nation’s fourth-largest paper claiming he’s been “muzzled”—Bartiromo agreed with the conservative lawmaker that they need to tell social media companies they won’t “bow down to the woke mob.”
“Yeah, I had—right around the election—one million followers on Twitter,” a somewhat frantic Bartiromo exclaimed. “Now I have under 900,000. Literally in a couple of weeks. I don’t know what’s going on there!”
It would appear that what’s going on is that following the insurrectionist riot that former President Donald Trump incited, Twitter purged tens of thousands of QAnon conspiracy accounts from its platform, prompting many conservatives to immediately whine about their lost followers.