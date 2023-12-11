Fox News host Maria Bartiromo rolled out yet another wild and unfounded Hunter Biden theory Sunday—suggesting that the first son’s recent federal indictment on tax charges may actually be a secret plot by the Department of Justice to prevent him from testifying in front of Republican investigators probing his foreign business practices.

She made the claims on Sunday Morning Futures during an interview with Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

The pair were discussing whether the first son could still be forced to show up for a deposition, considering federal prosecutors in California indicted the president’s son on nine federal charges last week.

Despite Donalds responding that Biden could still face a closed-door hearing, Bartiromo veered into conspiracy while speculating: “I’m just wondering if the timing of this indictment on Hunter Biden is partly cover-up because the DOJ had this information. They’ve been sitting on this for a long time, but they decided to indict Hunter Biden the weekend before was supposed to go under oath in a closed-door testimony.”

Without skipping a beat, Donalds replied: “I totally agree the timing is suspect. The only reason that it took so long to be indicted is because his last name is Biden and because House Republicans uncovered this web of corruption surrounding Joe Biden that implicates Hunter Biden and James Biden.”

Just days earlier, however, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy noted House Republicans are yet to “provide any concrete evidence that Joe Biden personally profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business.”

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY), who has for more than a year led the so-far fruitless investigation into the Biden family, made similar claims last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper—who seemed flummoxed by the claims.

Nevertheless, the GOP-led House is preparing to vote next week to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.