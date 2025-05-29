‘ER’ Actress Files for Divorce From Top Chef Wife After One Year

American Airlines declared an emergency and turned back a flight after a passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member in mid-air. Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, faces federal charges after wrestling a flight attendant to the ground and attempting to drag them up the aisle, The New York Times reported. Halfway through an hour-long flight from Bradley International Airport, in Connecticut, to Chicago, Priester removed his shirt and ran to the back of the plane shouting “Help me!” At the back of the plane he grabbed a seated flight attendant and pulled them to the ground while shouting “You’re coming with me,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said. He then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle until fellow passengers intervened and forced him back into his seat. His behavior remained erratic as an emergency was declared and the flight turned back to Bradley. On arrival Priester was taken to hospital, where he was arrested. He was charged with interfering with flight crew, prosecutors said, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Priester is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Maria Bello has given her wife Dominique Crenn a different kind of anniversary gift—a request for a divorce. The actress, 58, filed for divorce on Wednesday but said the couple separated on April 7, exactly a year from the date of their marriage, TMZ reported. Bello said the reason for the split was “irreconcilable differences.” Bello and Crenn, the first and only woman in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, have no children together so they will not have to negotiate custody or support. In the filling, according to TMZ, Bello requested that spousal support be agreed in writing by both sides and asked that mediation costs are split between the pair. It is not known if the couple had a prenup. Bello and Crenn, 60, first announced their romance in 2020, saying that they were already engaged. Last May, they revealed they had secretly got married in Cabo San Lucas in April with guests including Patricia Arquette, Gavin Rossdale and Mariska Hargitay. Bello came out in 2013 in a New York Times piece. She shares a 24-year-old son, Jackson Blue McDermott with former partner Dan McDermott, while Crenn has 10-year-old daughters, Olivia and Charlotte.
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Learns His Fate for Vehicular Manslaughter Case
Josh Klinghoffer, the former guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, will avoid jail time for accidentally killing a pedestrian in 2024. Klinghoffer, who played with the band from 2009 to 2019, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence on Wednesday. He will now serve one year of informal probation and 60 days of community labor. On March 18, 2024, Klinghoffer, 45, ran over Israel Sanchez, a 47-year-old pedestrian, in Alhambra, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. Sanchez later died of his injuries. Though he initially pleaded not guilty, without a plea deal, Klinghoffer faced up to a year in prison for the accidental killing. Instead, in addition to his probation and community service, the guitarist will complete a driving safety course and pay restitution to Sanchez’s family. While the criminal trial is over, Sanchez’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging Klinghoffer was using a cell phone “mere seconds” before the collision and made “no braking or slowing motion,” challenging police reports that he was not using a device at the time. In 2012, Klinghoffer became the youngest-ever Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee when he was inducted alongside the band. He is now a touring member of both Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction.
Not every burgeoning star jumps at the chance to host Saturday Night Live, and EGOT-winner turned daytime host Jennifer Hudson revealed that she’s a prime example. Hudson was asked to host the show in 2006, following her star-making turn in Dreamgirls alongside Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy, she revealed on Thursday’s episode of her Jennifer Hudson Show, telling guests Murphy and Keke Palmer why she declined at the time. “They wanted me to host right after Dreamgirls,” she said, “But y’all, if you didn’t know, public speaking was my biggest fear.” Considering the SNL hosts’ traditional openingmonologue, Hudson would have had to face that fear head-on and live, which she said “completely intimidated” her. “I was like, no. I turned it down,” she recalled. “But now that you mention it, now, I might feel more prepared.” Murphy said Hudson “should be the host and musical guest,” but she told the SNL alum to “slow down.” The “thought of it stresses me out,” she said, “you just made me nervous.” Palmer, who used her 2022 host episode to reveal she was pregnant with her now two-year-old son Leodis, told Hudson she would “kill it.”
Human Remains Found in Missing Family’s Capsized Boat
Human remains have been found on a boat that capsized off the coast of Alaska in August with eight people, including a young family, onboard. Mary Maynard, 37; David Maynard, 42; and sons Colton, 11, and Brantley, 8, of Texas have been missing since last summer when the boat they were on sank. Rescuers located the vessel 180 feet deep early in May. This week, divers were able to recover three sets of remains, which have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. The U.S. Coast Guard shared a “mayday” signal from the vessel with nearby ships, one of which rescued four of the eight people who had been on board. Coast Guard officers, along with Alaska search-and-rescue crews, launched a search, but it was called off the following evening after responders failed to locate the family.
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children secretly tied the knot earlier this month, making the actors in-laws. Murphy revealed to Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday that his son, Eric, and Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, had a private wedding two weeks ago. “They went off. Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” the comedian said. “Yah, we’re in laws,” he confirmed to Hudson regarding him and Lawrence’s evolution from long-time friends to family. “He don’t have to pay for the big wedding now,” he quipped. The Beverly Hills Cop star said that Jasmin and Eric got married in a church with only a preacher in attendance. Since the pair decided to opt out of a big wedding ceremony, Murphy said, “I think we’ll have like a big party or something.” Eric and Jasmin announced their engagement in November after having dated for more than three years. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmin wrote in an Instagram post. Their relationship was first confirmed when Jasmin posted celebrating Eric’s birthday in 2021.
Two hikers in New York state’s Adirondack Mountains made a panicked call to 911 to report that their friend had died, only for rescuers to discover the friend was very much alive and the two callers were extremely high on magic mushrooms. Forest rangers responded to a call on Saturday about a hiker who had reportedly died while climbing Cascade Mountain, a popular peak in the Adirondack High Peaks region, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement. But authorities soon discovered the hikers were under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms—and their supposedly deceased friend was alive and unharmed. The group claimed they were lost, and a summit steward who encountered the disoriented hikers quickly deduced that the pair appeared to be “in an altered state of mind” and got a ranger to escort them to an ambulance, which took them to a nearby hospital. As for the “dead” hiker, he was confirmed alive and well after calling the authorities himself to prove he wasn’t deceased. The third hiker was eventually escorted back to the group’s campsite, where he was reunited with his psychedelic partners, officials said.
A catastrophic glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps may have destroyed the small village of Blatten on Wednesday, but the vast majority of its residents have emerged miraculously unharmed, authorities say.
As of Thursday morning, all but one of the residents of Blatten, a village in the Lötschental Valley, are safe after a 52,000 cubic foot Birch Glacier collapsed over the town, covering 90 percent of the area with mud and icefall.
But while the village itself was destroyed, there have been no confirmed deaths resulting from the collapse, as authorities, anticipating the crash, ordered all 300 villagers and their livestock to evacuate Blatten a week earlier.
However, one resident, a 64-year-old man, has not yet been found, and authorities are suspending the search to rescue him. While the Swiss Army was quickly deployed on Wednesday alongside rescue teams to search for the man, who they feared to was in the region hit by the collapse, police now say falling debris has made it impossible to continue.
“What I can tell you at the moment is that about 90 percent of the village is covered or destroyed, so it’s a major catastrophe that has happened here in Blatten,” Stephane Ganzer, head of security in the canton of Valais, said, according to theAssociated Press.
While most of the village’s residents are safe, Blatten is not out of the woods yet. For one, authorities say the vast majority of homes were completely obliterated in the crash.
“We’ve lost our village,” said Blatten Mayor Matthias Bellwald in a press conference on Thursday. “The village is under rubble. We will rebuild.”
A resident of a neighboring hamlet told Reuters, “You can’t tell that there was ever a settlement there. Things happened there that no one here thought were possible.”
Officials also fear the situation could worsen because the collapse blocked off the Lonza River bed. As a result, a Swiss environmental researcher told Reuters, as many as one million cubic meters (about 264 million gallons) of water are accumulating behind the accidental dam each day, flooding the few buildings that remained intact after the initial crash.
The flooding has become so dire that livestock are now being airlifted out of the area, and neighboring villages, which were not impacted by the glacier collapse, have been evacuated as a precaution, reports Reuters.
In recent years, Swiss scientists have expressed concern that climate change is thawing permafrost on the region’s mountaintops, creating the risk of catastrophic collapses like this one when ice that has held rocks and debris in place for millennia thaws enough to let these materials slide down the mountains.
Shortly after the collapse, Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti committed to helping villagers who have lost their homes, calling the catastrophe an “extraordinary event.”
Influencer Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, has inked a deal to sell her rhode skincare brand to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. “One of the things we really like about rhode is just how tight the product assortment is. It’s only 10 products across skincare, color cosmetics and accessories,” said e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin in a company earnings call on Wednesday, hours after the announcement, CNN reported. Amin hailed the brand’s “powerful engagement model” at Hailey’s helm, which has been supercharged by her six-year marriage to the “Sorry” singer. Founded in 2022, with $212 million in net sales in its last fiscal year, Hailey, 28, will stay on as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, according to the report. The deal, expected to close later this year, comes on the heels of a TMZ documentary’s claims that Bieber, 31, sold his music catalogue in December 2022 because he was on the verge of “financial collapse,” the New York Postreported. Titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, the doc, available on Hulu, alleges that Bieber was in crushing financial debt after pulling out of his 2022 “Justice” World Tour.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been released from prison one day after receiving a full pardon from President Donald Trump. The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, People magazine confirmed Wednesday. He was picked up by his daughter Savannah Chrisley who told reporters, including TMZ, at the scene: “This process has been absolutely insane and I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad… I’m just a daughter who wants to take her dad home with me.” Savannah’s brother, Grayson Chrisley, also went to pick up their mother from Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, People adds. The couple were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022, and were later sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Trump announced on Tuesday that he would be giving the reality stars full pardons, telling their children on the phone: “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean … I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”