Kentucky Mom Arrested For Selling Her Baby For $2,000
A mother in Kentucky has been arrested and accused by police of selling her baby for $2,000. Police contacted Maria Domingo-Perez, 31, after officials at a local elementary school reported that a woman was selling a child. Domingo-Perez initially gave officers “conflicting statements” but police said she later admitted to giving the baby to a man and a woman. The couple, Catarina Jose Felipe and Jose Manuel Pascual, then reportedly told detectives they had paid $2,000 for the baby. The mother, Felipe, and Pascual have all been arrested and charged with the selling/purchasing of a child for adoption, according to CNN. Police said the baby and Domingo-Perez's other four children have been taken into protective custody.