Belarus Opposition Leader Snatched Off Street by Masked Men and Bundled Into Minivan, Reports Say
BROAD DAYLIGHT
A leading opposition figure in Belarus was snatched off the street by unidentified masked men and bundled into a minivan on Monday, according to her campaign. Maria Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces to challenge the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko in last month’s disputed election. Kolesnikova is the only one of the three campaign partners who hasn’t fled Belarus. On Monday, her campaign team said she was seized and bundled into a minivan which was marked “Communications.” Police in the capital city of Minsk have not yet commented on the reports. The detention came a day after hundreds of people were arrested following a fourth consecutive weekend of protests against Lukashenko. The protesters are demanding Lukashenko’s resignation after widespread allegations of ballot-rigging. Kolesnikova is a member of a council set up by the opposition to negotiate a peaceful transfer of power.