Maria Menounos Says Doctors Initially Missed Her Cancerous Tumor
‘DOUBLED IN SIZE’
Before Maria Menounos was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the former E! News host says doctors overlooked the tumor in her scans until it “doubled in size.” “When they found the tumor in the MRI, they said, ‘Can we go back and get the records and look at the November scan? I bet it was there,’” Menounos recounted on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. “And it was. At that point it was 2 centimeters and by the time they had found it was almost 4 centimeters.” In only two months, the tumor reached twice its size from the first scan, despite her suffering from exhibiting serious symptoms such as chronic abdominal pain and “severe diarrhea.” While Menounos said she is “still getting to the bottom” of how doctors missed the tumor, she learned “it’s a really complicated process” in which “different scans have the ability to see different things better.” Menounos revealed her diagnosis in an interview with People in May, which has come as she expects the birth of her first child via surrogate. In February, she had the tumor, part of her pancreas, spleen, a large fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes removed.