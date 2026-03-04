Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Dies at 75

FAREWELL
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.04.26 8:15AM EST 
Maria O’Brien
Actress Maria O’Brien died on Feb. 24 at the age of 75. IMDbPro

Actress and acting coach Maria O’Brien has died at the age of 75. She passed away on February 24, Variety reported. Her cause of death was not disclosed. Over a career spanning decades, O’Brien appeared in an array of films and television series, including Smile (1975), The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1980) and Protocol (1984). On television, she made guest appearances on shows such as Matlock, Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, P.I., The Love Boat, L.A. Law and CHiPs. Born Aug. 14, 1950, in Los Angeles, O’Brien came from a Hollywood family. Her father, Edmund O’Brien, won an Academy Award for his role in The Barefoot Contessa (1954), and her mother was musical comedy performer Olga San Juan. Later in her career, O’Brien became an acting coach, working on the daytime dramas Sunset Beach and Passions. She later spent 15 years as the acting coach on Days of Our Lives before retiring in 2022. O’Brien notably advocated for Alzheimer’s research and testified before Congress in 1983 following her father’s diagnosis with the disease. She is survived by her three children and her sister, Bridget O’Brien Adelman.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘ShamWow!’ Guy Suing Republicans Over His Congressional Run
ATTENTION-SEEKING
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 03.04.26 4:05AM EST 
galleries/2012/07/03/elisabeth-moss-sonny-bono-more-surprising-scientologists-photos/secret-scientologist-vince-offer_rpwpsr

If the name Vince Offer doesn’t ring a bell, “ShamWow Guy” almost certainly will. Vince Offer, known as Billy Mays’s successor in the business of shilling super-absorbent towels, has been a member of the Church of Scientology since 1982, when he was an aspiring filmmaker. He allegedly got kicked out of the church in 1997, however, when church officials disapproved of a straight-to-DVD-film Offer was producing, called The Underground Comedy Movie (Slash was in it). And although in 1999 he’d been let back in, by 2004 Offer’s relationship with the church had soured again. He filed a complaint against the church in “a quest to expose the human cruelty and destructive practices committed, still to this day, by the Church of Scientology's leadership helmed by David Miscavige.”

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Vince Shlomi, the man best known for appearing in infomercials for the absorbent ‘ShamWow!’ towels, is suing the Texas Republican Party for what he claims is an attempt to rig his congressional run in his opponent’s favor. “Suing the GOP Texas for deleting my nickname ‘Shamwow’ in the Primaries so they help the incumbent John Carter so the voters don’t recognize me. Rigged election by these rhinos,” Shlomi wrote on X on Tuesday, misspelling the Republican in Name Only (RINO) insult and attaching a link to his court filing against the GOP. In his lawsuit, Shlomi claims that the party had previously approved his request to be listed on the ballot as Vince ‘ShamWow’ Shlomi only to later change it, claiming it did not meet the “legal requirements” of the Texas Election Code and that his actual nickname is ‘The ShamWow Guy,’ not just ‘ShamWow,’ the name of the product he sold; Shlomi has trademarked both terms. In the primary election, held on Tuesday, Shlomi received just over 4 percent of the vote, losing to incumbent Rep. John Carter who won over 59 percent of the vote.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Upgrade Your Spring Cleaning Routine With This Cordless Dyson Vacuum—It’s Nearly 40% Off
VAC IN ACTION
AD BY QVC
Published 03.02.26 12:18AM EST 
Handheld Dyson cordless vacuum using a brush attachment to clean hair from a light wood staircase, showcasing its lightweight design and powerful suction.
Dyson

Winter has a way of settling in—on your shelves, in your closet, and under the couch. While it may not feel like it yet, spring—and spring cleaning—is closer than you think. With a Dyson V8 Extra in your corner, that reset will be easier (and with the sale, cheaper) than ever.

Weighing in at just under six pounds, this cordless vacuum feels less like a chore to bring out and more like something you’ll actually want to use. With multiple attachments—from a hair screw tool that locks on to both human and animal hair to a crevice tool that excels at cleaning hard-to-reach nooks—the V8 Extra is built for deep cleaning. Even the Motorbar head is designed with de-tangling vanes, so you’re not stopping mid-cleaning sessions to untwist wrapped hair. When cleaning’s done, the sleek wall-mounted dock keeps the vacuum out of sight and charged for the next mess. Normally $540, the V8 Extra is $210 off—just in time for spring cleaning.

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum
Price reflects 39% discount
Buy At QVC$330

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Cause of Death of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star, 25, Revealed
SAD DETAILS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 03.04.26 6:05AM EST 
Published 03.04.26 5:47AM EST 
Todd Meadows.
Facebook/Kennady Harvey

The cause of death of Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows has been revealed. Meadows, the ship’s deckhand, died on Feb. 25, at age 25. The U.S Coast Guard said on Tuesday Meadows died after he was reported to have fallen overboard around 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. He was recovered unresponsive by the crew around 10 minutes after going overboard. “Efforts to resuscitate Meadows were unsuccessful, and the crew brought his body to Dutch Harbor,” Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard’s Arctic District, said. The Coast Guard is investigating. Deadliest Catch, which airs on Discovery, follows crab fishermen as they work in one of the world’s most harsh environments. Meadows, from Montesano, Washington, was the newest member of the cast of the reality show. Captain Rick Shelford called it “the most tragic day” in the boat’s history, noting that “though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him.” Meadows is survived by his children’s mother, Kennady Harvey, and three sons. “Not only were you my children’s father but you were my best friend,” Harvey posted on Facebook. Meadows’ family has started a GoFundMe to “help ease the financial burden in the months ahead” that includes funeral expenses. It has raised over $36,000 of a $45,000 target.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Sheriff Drops Bombshell Update in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case
BREAKTHROUGH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.26 12:25PM EST 
Published 03.03.26 11:24AM EST 
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on set of the 'Today' show in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie says authorities have made major headway in their investigation. “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on the Today Show. The search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has stretched into its second month after the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona home. Nanos confirmed there are major leads likely to help solve the case, but said he was keeping the majority of their investigation off limits to the public. Nanos did reveal that investigators are closer to sourcing where the kidnapper bought their backpack from, using the footage from Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera. “That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into,” Nanos said. The video shows a masked perpetrator wearing a backpack, gloves, and a gun with a holster. Nanos did not provide a timeline for finding Nancy. He previously told The New York Times it may take years to find her. News outlets have received ransom letters asking for Bitcoin from individuals claiming to be Guthrie’s kidnappers. Nanos did not comment on the veracity of the letters. Investigators have also questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
Down From $69
Shop At Amazon$39

Free Returns | Free Shipping

A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Dallas’ Star Dies at 62
TV ICON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.26 5:52PM EST 
Annabel Schofield was born on September 4, 1963 in Llanelli, Dyfed, Wales. She is an actress and producer, known for Doom (2005), The Brothers Grimm (2005) and How Do You Know (2010).Photographed May 18, 1987 in Los Angeles California
LOS ANGELES CA - MAY 18 : Annabel Schofield was born on September 4, 1963 in Llanelli, Dyfed, Wales. She is an actress and producer, known for Doom (2005), The Brothers Grimm (2005) and How Do You Know (2010).Photographed May 18, 1987 in Los Angeles California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images) Paul Harris/Getty Images

Actress and model Annabel Schofield has died following a battle with cancer. She was 62. The Welsh actress was best known for her 12-episode run on the soap opera Dallas, playing the character of Laurel Ellis on its 11th season alongside Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing character. She also starred on the silver screen in the late 80s and early 90s, appearing in films such as Solar Crisis, Dragonard, and Eye of the Widow. Schofield moved behind the scenes following her stint as an actress, founding Bella Bene Productions in 2010, where she served as an executive producer. The production company worked on commercials, music, and fashion projects, calling back to her past life as an ‘80s model. Prior to her shift into the American film and TV industry, Schofield was a mainstay of the London modeling scene. “She was one of David Bailey’s favorites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue. She was the forerunner of Take Two—without her, we could never have made it as we did,” Melissa Richardson, the former owner of London’s Take Two Agency, said about Schofield.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Drone Targets U.S. Consulate Sparking Fire
INTERCEPTED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.26 5:43PM EST 
U.S. Consulate drone
U.S. Consulate drone Conflict Alarm/X

A drone struck a U.S. Consulate parking lot in Dubai on Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing a U.S. official and Dubai’s media office. Dubai authorities said air defenses intercepted drones in the area and extinguished what they described as a “limited fire” near the consulate. Video circulating on social media showed black smoke rising near the consulate before the fire was brought under control. Emergency crews responded immediately, and officials said the blaze was fully contained. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to Dubai’s media office, which the Daily Beast has reached out to for comment. The war in the Middle East has already claimed the lives of six U.S. troops and hundreds of civilians.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Inside Trump’s Grand Plans for His War With Iran: Wolff
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!
Michael Wolff
Published 03.03.26 4:02PM EST 
A photo illustration of Donald Trump in front of smoke clouds and Iranian flag.
A photo illustration of Donald Trump in front of smoke clouds and Iranian flag. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A recurring theme in the second Trump administration has been to address resentments Trump harbored from the first, and that’s included a dismantling of much of America’s soft-power diplomatic influence around the world. The thesis here, to Trump, was that foreign policy should be what he wanted it to be (people should listen to him, not he to them); it should concentrate on big stuff (results!) and that, whatever we do, we should get something for it; and, most of all, we should always win. He has unilaterally replaced the long-standing foreign policy establishment with a visceral show of his and America’s dominance—pronouncements, threats, and constant musings about what he might or might not do. And, most importantly, “the win.” The idea that we had fought wars that we hadn’t won actually confounds him. How could that possibly have happened? He’s counting on being able to sell quick, beautiful victories. “Everybody loves a winner,” as he’s been saying. The Ayatollah is dead. That’s the win. Donald Trump will shortly claim victory—and what comes next ain’t his problem.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on Trump’s single-minded approach to conflict, whether in the White House or on the global stage—and learn what’s really at stake.

Read it at Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Shock as Nascar Driver Dies at 42
GONE TOO SOON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.26 1:47PM EST 
Screenshot
Facebook/Nick Pistone

Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone has died of an unknown cause at the age of 42. His brother, Nick Pistone, announced the death on Facebook on Monday, posting an image of Chase as a child and another in his NASCAR uniform. “Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this,” he wrote. ”I miss you Chase already and I hope you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!,” Nick wrote. Nick did not specify Chase’s cause of death on the Facebook post, but he requested the industry news outlet, Legends Nation, to post the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after speaking to them about his younger brother’s passing. The 988 number has counselors on call for people struggling with mental health issues. The racer had an early start to a fruitful career, beginning at age six, following in the footsteps of his highly decorated grandfather, “Tiger” Tom Pistone. Chase competed in NASCAR until 2014. He won the Summer Shootout Championship Legends four times and won more than 80 feature events in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competitions. “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy,” the Legends Nation post read.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Good Morning America’ Host Accuses Boss of Sexual Harassment
OFF SCRIPT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.26 3:44PM EST 
Published 03.03.26 2:03PM EST 
Joan Lunden
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 10/17/96 (Photo by Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOAN LUNDEN Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden, 75, is opening up about an alleged instance of sexual harassment early in her career—one she says came with professional retaliation. In her memoir released on Tuesday, Joan: Life Beyond the Script, Lunden recounts an unsettling encounter with a superior she identifies only as “Ted.” At 25, she had just joined ABC’s flagship station WABC when her boss invited her to what he framed as a “good opportunity” to socialize with the team at an overnight gathering on Fire Island. But when she arrived, Lunden says the scene looked less like a work function and more like an “overnight double date.” Only two others were there—a WCBS reporter and his girlfriend. She writes that Ted suggested they share a bedroom. Lunden instead slept on the couch, saying she felt “offended as a woman that a guy—my superior at work—thought he could get away with this!” When she confronted him, she says he brushed it off, saying they should “just enjoy ourselves.” Back at the office, Lunden claims he began killing her story ideas—cutting into her pay. After a “couple of months” of retaliation, she threatened legal action. That, she says, “got his attention.” He eventually apologized, though Lunden describes the confrontation as “incredibly uncomfortable and scary”—but necessary.

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Selena Gomez Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song Is About Her
MUSE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.26 3:53PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Selena Gomez and singer Taylor Swift arrive to the premiere of "Another Cinderella Story" at Pacific Theatres at the Grove on September 14, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Selena Gomez and singer Taylor Swift arrive to the premiere of "Another Cinderella Story" at Pacific Theatres at the Grove on September 14, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Selena Gomez revealed she’s been a muse for her friend Taylor Swift’s songwriting. Speaking on her husband Benny Blanco’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez revealed that the song “Dorothea” from Swift’s 2020 album Evermore was written about their long friendship. “I listen to it, I’m so impressed how it’s eloquently put,” Gomez said about the tune. Evermore and Folklore are sister albums that Swift released during the COVID pandemic, which, unlike the rest of her true-to-life releases, focus on fictional narratives. In the track, the mega popstar sings to Dorothea, a childhood friend who “left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams,” according to Swift. Swift sings, “And if you’re ever tired of bein’ known for who you know You know, you’ll always know me,” referring to their long-standing friendship through eras of fame. Some lyrics more clearly allude to Selena Gomez as the inspiration for Dorothea: “You’re a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines,” Swift sings. Gomez explained that the song captures how they’ve both grown together. “I feel like a lot of moments—huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn’t really know what was going on. And so we’ve never seen each other any differently,” Gomez said on the podcast.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now