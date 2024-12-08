Mariah Carey Addresses AI Rumors About Her Christmas Video

A popular LA radio host has died at 44 years old, loved ones said. Robin Ayers, a personality on KBLA 1580 Talk, died on Thursday, according to fellow broadcaster Tavis Smiley.Her cause of death has not been released. “Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio.
We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God," Smiley wrote on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Robin’s entire family, most especially her husband Rob and her twin daughters Brooklyn and Madison.” On Friday, KBLA Talk 150 opened up phone lines and listeners could call in and talk about Ayers and their memories of the star, who was also an entertainment reporter. Prior to being a host for “The RA Report with Robin Ayers,” she was a stylist in Hollywood for 15 years. Her last Instagram post showed Ayers spending time with her family in New York City, where they celebrated Thanksgiving and her twin daughters' 18th birthday.
