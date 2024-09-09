Mariah Carey Gives First Update After Death of Mother and Sister
‘SEE YOU SOON’
In her first post since the sudden deaths of her mother and sister, Mariah Carey thanked her fans for supporting her through her “couple of rough weeks.” In a post on her Instagram account, Carey practiced the intro to her 2005 hit “It’s Like That” before saying “we’ll see you soon, China.” She is scheduled to begin tour dates in China and Brazil later this month—only weeks after losing her mother, Patricia, 87, and her sister, Alison, 63, on the same day. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the legendary vocalist previously told People magazine. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.” Carey had a previously strained connection with her family members, previously calling her relationship with her mother “complicated” in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.