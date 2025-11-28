Mariah Carey Makes This Much Money From Classic Christmas Song

Boy Meets World star Ben Savage’s firstborn daughter met the world herself on Wednesday. Savage, 45, played Corey Matthews on the series from 1993 to 2000. He announced the news on Instagram with several snaps of his daughter’s first moments, including one where he excitedly sports a “Girl Dad” t-shirt. Savage and his wife Tessa Angermeier wed in 2023 before welcoming their baby girl this week. Savage has stepped back from acting over the last few years, aside from a few TV movies. Some of his former Boy Meets World co-stars, several of whom host the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, said the star “disappeared from their lives.” Danielle Fishell, who played Topanga on the series, said, “He ghosted us.”
HGTV star Hilary Farr has been forced to address rumors she was sick after AI-generated images circulated on social media showing her in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. The Love It or List It star shared a video addressing the post, which was captioned: “The physician caring for Hilary Farr’s cancer has provided a devastating update on her health: ‘She might never be seen on TV in the future,’” and showed a headline saying “She might not make it.” However, Farr surfaced to make clear she was the victim of AI slop. “Ta daa! I’m alive. Very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. Farr commented on how “badly done” the fake news looked, calling it “crazy AI stuff” and saying, “I hope none of you would really take this stuff seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words.” Farr revealed in 2021 to People that she is a breast cancer survivor, saying that she had been diagnosed and treated in 2014. She has been in remission since 2022. The 74-year-old left Love It or List It, which had first filmed in Canada and then in North Carolina, in 2023. The show returned in 2025 with her co-star David Visentin now matched with realtor Page Turner.
Netflix voice actor Tony Germano has died at the age of 55. Germano, who voiced the streamer’s animated series Go, Dog, Go!, in Brazilian Portuguese in addition to roles on Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, had a fatal fall at his home on Wednesday. His rep told People, “Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.” According to local outlets, Germano was inspecting roof renovations at his home in São Paulo, Brazil, at the time. Friends and colleagues remembered Germano as “an incomparable professional,” “dear friend,” and “gifted actor.” Added his rep, “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”
Shipping giant UPS won’t have its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11s back in the air before the busy holiday season, an internal memo has revealed. The jets were grounded after a UPS MD-11 lost its left engine during takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 4, and crashed in a fireball, killing 14 people. The company had hoped the process would take weeks, but it is now expected to take months. In a memo to employees, UPS Airlines president Bill Moore said, “Regarding the MD-11 fleet, Boeing’s ongoing evaluation shows that inspections and potential repairs will be more extensive than initially expected.” All carriers’ MD-11s were taken out of service for checks and repairs at the behest of the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the Associated Press, a UPS spokesperson said contingency plans would be put in place to mitigate the loss of 9 percent of its aerial fleet. They added Boeing “will take the time needed to ensure that every aircraft is safe.” Boeing merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997 and assumed responsibility for the fleet, which has an average age of around 30 years. A Boeing spokesperson said in a statement that it was “working diligently to provide instructions and technical support to operators.”
Macaulay Culkin, 45, recalled what it was like to film his character’s heart-wrenching death scene in My Girl at 10 years old. Culkin played Thomas J in the classic 1991 film, in which the character dies after an attack by bees. Culkin said on the On Film … with Kevin McCarthy podcast that he had to get up close and personal with the bees to shoot the scene. “They actually released thousands of bees on me, imagine that! I’m not joking, those are real bees,” he said. “The way they did that, they wouldn’t do that today... They put this stuff on my fingertips that smells like the queen bee so [the bees] were actually attracted to my hands and I wasn’t a threat.” He continued, “They just told me to wave my hands in front of my face so the bees can get in front of my face, and it looks good for the camera… As soon as they yelled ‘cut,’ I had to soap my hands in hot water and then dart into the woods.” My Girl also starred Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Mariah Carey Makes This Much Money From Classic Christmas Song
Though Mariah Carey says she doesn’t want a lot for Christmas in her signature holiday song, she certainly gets a lot. The Independent’s analysis of data from Forbes and The Economist finds that the singer earns between $2.5 million and $3 million in residuals each year from her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song’s co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, also takes home a significant residual check. Carey’s 1994 hit, the most-streamed holiday song of all time, earned more than $100 million by 2023, according to the Associated Press. It is also the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, recognizing more than 10 million sales and streaming units in the United States. Carey makes an annual social tradition of “defrosting” the song on November 1st. This year, she celebrated the start of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season with a video where she shrieked, “It’s time!” in a skit with comedian Billy Eichner.
Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”
Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has been arrested following a partially livestreamed domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving involving a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the “One Wish” singer, 44, at 4 a.m., with ABC reporting “a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.” Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was taken to Van Nuys police station, with bail set at $50,000. The livestream showed the “Another Day in Paradise” star appearing to load a gun before saying, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.” The video captured the singer’s estranged wife, Princess Love, 41, in tears as the pair argued, a child slung over her shoulder, face buried in her neck. “Drive drunk, drive drunk, Princess? Go ahead, you want to take my kids?” Ray J said. Princess was heard saying multiple times, “You just pointed a gun at us.” The two married in 2016, have filed for divorce four times and share two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006, has reportedly been charged with making a criminal threat. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
An American woman is missing after failing to return to her cruise ship after a stop on a Caribbean island. Ann Evans, 55, took an organized tour bus from Philipsburg, on Dutch Sint Maarten to the Marigot on the opposite side of the island, in French Saint Martin, on Wednesday. She failed to return to her ship the Rotterdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship. The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) said Thursday that a woman matching her description appeared to have checked into a hotel on the French side, using Evans’ passport. “If Ms. Evans herself sees this message, she is kindly requested to contact her family, the Police Force of Sint Maarten, or the French Gendarmerie as soon as possible to confirm her safety,” a spokesperson for Holland America said. Police and the cruise line did not share where Evans was from or whether she was traveling alone. Police on the Dutch said, “KPSM has carried out extensive checks and followed multiple lines of information in accordance with legal guidelines,”police said in the statement on their Facebook page.
A security guard was attacked by a bear while in a public train station bathroom, causing him to fall over on his backside in a battle for survival. The 69-year-old man is the latest victim in a record-breaking year of bear attacks in Japan that has claimed the lives of 13 people since April. The unnamed man said he was about to leave the restroom at JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture when he saw the animal peering inside on Friday at around 1 a.m. In the ensuing excitement, he fell over backward and received minor injuries to his right leg but managed to fend the bear off by kicking out at it. Eventually the bear, thought to have been between 3 and 5 feet tall, fled into the night. The man followed suit, and while the station was closed he managed to find a police telephone kiosk where he reported the incident. Kyodo News reports that there were 197 bear attacks in Japan between April and October, closing in on fiscal year 2023’s record of 219. Bears are thought to be drifting into more populated areas due to food scarcity in their natural habitats.