Mariah Carey Name-Drops Ex That She Is Still Angry With

1
WNBA Fan Ejected for Mocking Player’s Wardrobe Malfunction
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 4:06PM EDT 

A WNBA game screeched to a halt for nearly five minutes on Sunday night when a player lost her wig, sparking a tense interaction between her teammates and an uncouth fan. Phoenix Mercury shooting guard Kahleah Copper was making a sharp turn in the third quarter of a game between the Mercury and Washington Mystics when her wig slid off her head. Copper, 30, quickly grabbed the wig and ran for the locker room, prompting referee Amy Bonner to call a timeout. However, the pause in gameplay extended far beyond the standard two minutes when Copper’s teammates approached Bonner with another issue: they’d heard a courtside fan “making fun” of the All-Star player’s wig malfunction. In the game’s live broadcast footage, Bonner can be heard telling security staff, “We need to have somebody removed.” Announcer Meghan McPeak explains, “A fan said something, the Phoenix Mercury bench did not like what they heard, they’re taking exception to it.” Copper’s Mercury teammates are then shown pointing out the man to security staff, who later escorted him out. Luckily, Copper quickly returned to the game, wig intact, and helped her team secure a 16-point victory.

2
Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Says She’s Melting Down After His Death
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 4:00PM EDT 
Hulk and Linda Hogan.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hulk Hogan’s first wife mourned the WWE legend’s sudden death in a tearful Instagram comment thread on Tuesday. Linda Hogan, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, wrote that she “really thought [Hulk] would make a comeback.” She went on to write that “I loved Hulkster more than he loved me,” using a pet name to refer to the man who used wrestling feats and a knack for branding to achieve bona fide Hollywood stardom. According to Linda’s comment, she never moved on from her 26-year marriage to “Hollywood Hogan”: “I never got over him or started a real relationship with anyone... I missed HIM!” Linda and Hulk starred together in Hogan Knows Best, a reality TV show that ran from 2005 to 2009 and featured the parents often clashing over their respective stances toward their two children, Nick and Brooke. Hulk went on to remarry twice, and his relationship with his first wife and children deteriorated—so much so that Linda posted on her Instagram in March that her family was “in the worst mess.” Still, she ended her Tuesday confessional by writing, “I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP.”

3
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Calls It Quits With Hubby
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 2:35PM EDT 
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty are splitting after more than a decade of marriage. Deeley, 48, and comedian Kielty, 54, announced their separation in a joint statement Tuesday. “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated,” the pair said. “There is no other party involved. We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.” The couple said “I do” in 2012 and share two sons together, Milo and James Patrick. The duo have known each other even longer, and co-presented the British talent competition series Fame Academy, which aired from 2002 to 2003. The longtime friends began to realize that their relationship was no longer platonic one day when he was in a Northern Ireland pub and Deeley was in Beverly Hills. He texted her for her birthday, and she responded that it was a shame he wasn’t in L.A. He responded saying he would be there and immediately flew across the globe to see her. When he walked in to greet her, Deeley “fell off the chair and we’ve been together ever since,” Kielty remembered in a 2015 interview.

4

Mariah Carey Name-Drops Ex That She Is Still Angry With

Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 4:09PM EDT 
BET Ultimate Icon Award recipient US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025.
MICHAEL TRAN/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey recently spilled all in an intimate profile with Harper’s Bazaar UK, that she was still angry with an ex. While Carey touched upon the ups and downs of her life, she revealed that her first marriage to Tommy Mottola in 1993 resulted in what she previously called “a private hell.” “Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it—in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it,” Carey said. Sony Music CEO Mottola helped launch Carey’s successful singing career, but Carey recalls Mottola attempting to limit her into being a mainstream pop artist. Carey described the relationship as controlling, which Mottola denies. Carey and Mottola met in the 1980s when he took Carey’s demo tape at a party. After signing Carey onto the music label, the two got married in 1993, with their marriage lasting five years. Carey shared that humor was her coping mechanism. “I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story,” said the singer. Carey’s second marriage with Nick Cannon in 2008 ended in 2016, but the two had twins together, which Carey calls “the major loves of her life.”

5
Iconic Punk Rock Star, 69, Dies in ‘Freak Swimming Accident’
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:18PM EDT 
Jock McDonald.
Jock McDonald died at 69. Facebook/Pat Pattyn

Punk rocker Jock McDonald, lead singer of The Bollock Brothers, has died in what his bandmate called a “freak swimming accident.” McDonald was 69. The news was shared by Bollock Brothers drummer Pat Pattyn in a Facebook post. “It is with great sadness in my heart, I have to bring you this terrible news... sadly, our singer Jock McDonald has died last night in Ireland, apparently a freak swimming accident,” Pattyn wrote, “his children asked me to tell you all via this way... his family and all the Bollock Brothers are in shock... we are going to try and give this a place, but that won’t be easy...” The news site Donegal Live reported that McDonald was pulled from the water at a beach in Bundoran, Ireland, on Saturday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Sligo. McDonald, who was born Patrick Joseph O’Donnell, was born in 1956 and spent his early years in Scotland. In 1979, he founded The Bollock Brothers. The band, which released nine albums, was best known for their 1987 cover of French musician Serge Gainsbourg’s song “Harley David (Son of a B---h).”

6
Google Engineer, 29, Killed by Falling Tree Branch in Yosemite
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.29.25 3:17PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 3:06PM EDT 
Angela Lin
LinkedIn

A Google software engineer died after a tree branch struck her while she was walking among giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park. Angela Lin, 29, had been hiking a popular trail through the California park with her boyfriend, David Hua, when they heard a loud crack. “Two to three seconds later, branches fell out of the sky,” Hua told SFGATE. “One big branch struck Angela, and then there were a bunch of smaller ones directly behind me.” Hua found Lin lying face-up on the ground with blood pooling around her head. He and a park ranger performed CPR until first responders arrived, but Lin did not survive. Emergency personnel later told Hua that the impact from the branch had likely killed Lin instantly. The Tuolumne Grove trail was reportedly closed for roughly a week after Lin’s death, which occurred on July 19, but the park has not issued an official release on the incident. Yosemite public affairs officer Scott Gediman told SFGATE the incident “remains under investigation” and that there is “no further information available.” A Google spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “We lost a loved and respected member of our team. We’re very saddened by this tragedy, and our hearts are with their family and loved ones.” Lin, a UC Berkeley graduate, had been working at the tech giant since 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. The Daily Beast has reached out to Yosemite National Park for comment.

7
’90s Rom Com Star Debuts Romance With Former Superman
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 11:14AM EDT 
Rachael Leigh Cook.
Rachael Leigh Cook. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Rachael Leigh Cook appears to be living her own real life rom com. Cook, of She’s All That fame, was spotted on a date with Brandon Routh, who starred in the 2006 production Superman Returns. The movie stars, both 45, went on a date to the movies in Los Angeles on Friday night, holding hands as they strolled through the streets. Cook finalized her divorce from actor and producer Daniel Gillies, 49, in 2021, after 17 years together. Routh was also married for 17 years to actress Courtney Ford, with whom he filed for divorce this January. In February, Cook and Routh were spotted having brunch in Routh’s hometown, Des Moines, Iowa. “I am the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met in your whole life,” Cook told People in 2022, sharing that she’s open to the prospect of marrying again. But, she added, she’ll be “slightly more cautious in making that decision because I have kids involved.” Cook shares two children with Gillies: Charlotte, 11, and Theodore, 10. Routh is also co-parenting his 12-year-old son, Leo, with his ex. It seems that the stars have more than a few things in common.

8
AI Tools Can Now Pass Online ‘Anti-Robot’ Tests
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.29.25 1:56PM EDT 
Captcha that reads, "I am not a robot."
Cosminxp Cosmin/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Those “I am not a robot” website tests? Robots can now pass them. ChatGPT can now successfully bypassing the security step offered on many websites to prevent malicious activities like data scrapping often done by bots. OpenAI, the company behind the generative AI chatbot, launched a new model called ChatGPT Agent earlier this month—the “agent” can navigate websites to handle online tasks like ordering supplies or booking appointments. Users have since shared their experiences with it, with one Redditor demonstrating how ChatGPT can bypass Cloudflare’s security check. “Now I’ll click the ‘Verify you are human’ checkbox to complete the verification,” the ChatGPT Agent explained in this scenario, adding that, “this step is necessary to prove I’m not a bot.” (Yes, that’s a bot telling you it’s not a bot.) OpenAI has maintained, however, that human users will always have full control, stating that the bot will always “request permission before taking actions of consequence.” “You can easily interrupt, take over the browser, or stop tasks at any point,” OpenAI said in a press release. The agent also demonstrated it can also bypass more complicated CAPTCHAs featuring images and puzzles by deceiving a human into thinking it was blind, according to a developer livestream.

9
This Woman Was Left Unrecognizable After Spending $26,000 on Lip Filler
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 07.29.25 1:50PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 1:49PM EDT 
A woman (not Andrea Ivanova) receives lip injections from a practitioner.
A woman (not Andrea Ivanova) receives lip injections from a practitioner. Getty Images

A Bulgarian woman is going viral for the drastic surgical enhancements that led her to the self-proclaimed distinction of having the “world’s biggest lips.” According to the Daily Mail, Andrea Ivanova, whose bio lists fashion model as her occupation, began her cosmetic journey in 2018 because she doesn’t “like boring ordinary appearances,” and has since spent a whopping $26,000 on lip fillers alone. Years later, she shows no signs of stopping, documenting her dramatic evolution from a filler-free face to a highly altered one through frequent Instagram selfies. By 2022, she had undergone nearly 32 cosmetic procedures, including chin and jaw shaping, lip augmentation, and cheekbone enhancement. While doctors cautioned the 27-year-old about the potential risks of continuing her filler-focused pursuit, Ivanova has ignored their warnings, even traveling abroad for additional procedures. After her regular surgeon was “afraid to inject more hyaluronic acid” and refused to proceed, Ivanova sought treatment from a more willing doctor in Germany. Despite her astonishing transformation, Ivanova insists her lips aren’t painful, but admits doctors fear she will “get necrosis and have to have the tissue surgically removed” if she continues. To those who criticize her, Ivanova says: “You shouldn’t judge people for their looks. It’s their taste, and no one has the right to be offended because of it.”

10
Denise Richards Claims Husband Violated Restraining Order to Steal Nude Photos
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.29.25 12:51PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Denise Richards has accused her estranged husband Aaron Phypers of violating a restraining order she had filed against him in order to steal her personal laptop containing nude photos and other sensitive materials. In a new court filing, Richards, 54, claims Phypers “disturbed her peace” by sharing naked pictures and text messages from the laptop with the media, without her consent, and has demanded he return the computer and all of its contents to her lawyer. The actress has called for Phypers, 52, to be “prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices,” TMZ reported. Phypers filed for divorce in July, after six years of marriage, later alleging that Richards had cheated on him. (He has asserted that text messages on her laptop backed up his claims.) Richards was subsequently granted a temporary restraining order after accusing her ex of physical and verbal abuse; Phypers has also filed a police report accusing her of assault, vandalism and theft.

