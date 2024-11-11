Mariah Carey Set to Be Deposed in Brother’s Lawsuit Over Her Memoir

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Has Picked Elise Stefanik as His U.N. Ambassador: Report
CHOSEN ONE
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.11.24 3:26AM EST 
Published 11.11.24 12:02AM EST 
Elise Stefanik
Trump offered Rep. Elise Stefanik the job of UN ambassador, according to a report. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump offered New York Rep. Elise Stefanik the role of ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Stefanik, an upstate New York Republican who has served as one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress, quickly emerged as an early contender for an important Cabinet position. On Thursday, Politico reported that she was under consideration for a high-level diplomatic post. In the last Trump administration, the position was initially held by Nikki Haley, who challenged him in the Republican Primary for the 2024 nomination. The president-elect already announced he would not be considering Haley for a Cabinet position this time around. Representatives for the New York congresswoman and Trump’s transition team did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. A spokesperson for Trump’s team told Reuters that Cabinet position “decisions will be announced when they are made,” but did not confirm or deny the reporting.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

2
Possible Leak of Ann Selzer’s Bombshell Iowa Poll Being Investigated
WHODUNIT
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.24 7:56PM EST 
DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 29: The Des Moines Register's Executive Editor Carol Hunter walks under the newspaper's logo with a clock on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Des Monies, Iowa. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

A possible leak of Ann Selzer‘s now-infamous Iowa presidential election poll is being investigated by the publisher of the Des Moines Register. According to Semafor, newspaper chain Gannett, the Des Moines Register’s publisher, is looking into a lone tweet that predicted the results roughly 45 minutes before it was public. The poll became well known in the final few days before last week’s election after it showed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris up by three points in Iowa. Republican nominee Donald Trump ended up winning the state handily, proving the poll wrong. “Selzer is about to drop Kamala +3,” wrote user @IllinoisLib, who said the source was a major campaign surrogate. “Not joking. Mark my words.” The poster then said it was Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker who mentioned it at a Duke University Democrats meeting. According to Semafor, the Des Moines Register “is legendarily careful with Selzer’s polls, which shape perceptions of crucial early caucuses in both parties.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Semafor

3

Mariah Carey Set to Be Deposed in Brother’s Lawsuit Over Her Memoir

LOVE TAKES TIMES
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.11.24 3:28AM EST 
Published 11.10.24 11:47PM EST 
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Mariah Carey will reportedly face questions from a team of her brother’s lawyers over allegations she made in her memoir surrounding her estranged sibling. The legendary singer is expected to be deposed on Jan. 17 after an ongoing court case filed by brother Morgan in 2021 after the release of Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, according to the U.S. Sun. Morgan claims Carey lied in her memoir when she alleged Morgan was violent toward her and sold drugs in a New York nightclub. The pair have reportedly not spoken since 1994. “I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me,” she wrote. “More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.” Morgan has denied the accusations and says Carey promoted “false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful” allegations about her brother. “[Morgan] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them,” the lawsuit said, according to the Sun. Though a judge dismissed the majority of the lawsuit in 2022, two sections were allowed to move on, including the claims he was a drug dealer. As well as a videotaped deposition under oath, lawyers are expected to demand evidence from Carey to support her allegations. “In the end, not only will Mariah have to answer questions under oath about how she intentionally harmed her brother, but the public will learn the real truth behind their relationship and who the real victim is,” Morgan’s lawyer, Richard Altman, told the Sun.

Read it at The Sun

4
Trump Demands GOP Start Blocking Biden Judicial Appointments
'NOT ACCEPTABLE'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.24 8:19PM EST 
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

With a few months until president-elect Donald Trump is put into office, he has a request for Republicans. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump posted: “No Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!” The former president was referring to the Senate Democrat push to confirm as many of President Joe Biden‘s judicial nominees as they can. According to The New York Times, “About 30 nominees were already in the confirmation pipeline, and Mr. Biden announced two more on Friday night.” Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer told the outlet, “We are going to get as many done as we can.” Trump’s post has over 25.1 million views, with over 184,000 likes. Trump’s friend Elon Musk replied, saying: “This is essential. There is no other way.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

5
Rita Ora Gives Emotional Tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs
CHOKED UP
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 11.10.24 9:44PM EST 
British singer-songwriter Rita Ora speaks in memory of late former One Direction singer Liam Payne during the MTV EMAs (EMA) at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024.
British singer-songwriter Rita Ora speaks in memory of late former One Direction singer Liam Payne during the MTV EMAs (EMA) at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2024. OLI SCARFF/Oli SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Rita Ora’s voice began to break at the MTV European Music Awards as she led a tribute to One Direction member Liam Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony last month in Buenos Aires. The three-time MTV EMA host described Payne as “one of the kindest people I knew,” as she paused and appeared to become emotional. “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could,” Ora added, as her voice shook. “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world.” The pair collaborated for the song, “For You” in 2018, which appeared in the soundtrack of the film, Fifty Shades Freed. The song reached the top ten in the U.K., France and more.

6
Former NY Rep. Paralyzed in Horseback Riding Accident
'Long Road to Recovery'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.24 3:19PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm speaks with reporters at his campaign headquarters, on New York's primary Election Day, June 26, 2018 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Grimm is running in the Republican Congressional primary for the 11th Congressional District against incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A former New York congressman is paralyzed after he was bucked from a horse in a riding accident. Republican Michael Grimm, who now is a TV host on Newsmax, was thrown from a horse and “miraculously thread the needle to survive,” according his GoFundMe. “He has been in the most devastating of situations,” the GoFundMe said. “His ongoing care and the treatment to walk again will cost millions of dollars.For a man who has dedicated his life to helping others, we now humbly ask that you give generously to help him.” Grimm, who was a congressman until 2015, resigned when he was convicted of tax fraud, and given eight months in prison for tax evasion. As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised almost $37,000, with a $2.5 million fundraising goal. According to reporting by SILive.com, he was thrown off of his horse during polo. Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director of the NYC Board of Elections, posted on Facebook: “It breaks me up to write this. Our friend and former Congressman Michael Grimm suffered a tragic accident that has rendered him paralyzed. He needs help to cover the substantial costs that insurance doesn’t cover on his long road to recovery.”

Read it at The Hill

7
Russian and North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Prepping to Retake Kursk
OMINOUS
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.10.24 6:26PM EST 
A Ukrainian tank in Kursk Oblast
A Ukrainian tank advances in Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region where Ukrainian forces captured territory in August. Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Tens of thousands of Russian and North Korean troops have gathered in preparation to retake parts of Kursk Oblast, according to multiple reports. About 50,000 soldiers are preparing to retake portions of the Russian border region that were captured by Ukrainian troops in a surprise counterattack in August, Defense Department sources told The New York Times. The Pentagon expects the attack to commence in the coming days, sources told both the Times and CNN. The Ukrainian forces pushed into Russian territory in August, capturing territory in the border regions and advancing alarmingly close to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The surprise invasion forced the Russian military to pull some of its troops from the frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Between 11,000 and 12,000 North Korean troops arrived in Russia over the last month, the Pentagon announced last week, and anonymous U.S. officials told Reuters they had already engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops in Kursk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly spoke to President-elect Donald Trump in a 25-minute phone call last Friday, where the incoming president reportedly promised to continue supporting Ukraine—despite skepticism voiced by Trump allies, including a peace plan briefly discussed by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance that would have given Russian President Vladimir Putin territorial concessions.

Read it at New York Times

8
LSU Courts Backlash After Bringing Back Live Tiger Mascot
‘JUSTICE FOR OMAR’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.10.24 5:54PM EST 
Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A live tiger made an appearance on the field before the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
A live tiger made an appearance on the field before the game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Louisiana State University received a healthy dose of backlash after bringing out a live tiger in a cage at its football game on Saturday. Showcasing a live tiger on the sidelines was a long-standing tradition at the school, but since 2015 LSU has shied away from the practice. Currently, at least one live tiger mascot, Mike VII, lives on campus in a 15,000-square-foot enclosure. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, however, has called for the return of the practice, with many at LSU condemning the move. The movement to stop the school from bringing out the live animal has received over 26,000 signatures between the six petitions on Change.org. The biggest one, which has garnered over 14,000 signatures, read: “It is traumatic for a wild creature to be exposed to the noise, lights, and crowd of a football stadium.” Reporting by CNN said that the tiger, named Omar Bradley, laid down and paced in the cage for a few minutes, with photographers surrounding. Protestors were also outside of the stadium on game day, with signs reading “Justice for Omar,” and “No live tigers on the field!” The opposing team, Alabama, ended up winning the game.

Read it at CNN

9
Shotgun Round Determined as Cause of New Jersey Wildfire
Shotgun Fire
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.10.24 5:08PM EST 
Published 11.10.24 4:49PM EST 
NEW JERSEY, US - NOV 5, 2024: Several homes were evacuated as a wildfire spread through the Colliers Mills Wildfire Management Area in Ocean County, New Jersey. The blaze, which threatens 25 structures, prompted an emergency response to safeguard nearby communities as firefighters worked to contain the flames amid dry, windy conditions. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Several homes were evacuated as a wildfire spread through the Colliers Mills Wildfire Management Area in Ocean County, New Jersey. The blaze, which threatens 25 structures, prompted an emergency response to safeguard nearby communities as firefighters worked to contain the flames amid dry, windy conditions. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Officials have charged a man they say started a fire in New Jersey with sparks created by spent shotgun rounds. The blaze ravaged through 350 acres last week, with smoke from the fire creating a haze over New York City and much of the tri-state region. Richard Shashaty, 37, of Brick Township, New Jersey, was charged with arson and firearms-related violations in connection to the Jackson Township blaze, now dubbed the “Shotgun Fire.” In a joint press release, multiple New Jersey agencies, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, said that the fire was caused by “magnesium shards of a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round igniting available combustibles on the berm of the shooting range.” The firing of this type of ammunition is illegal in the state, according to the prosecutor’s office. On Saturday, Shashaty, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in. The release said he was then transported to Ocean County Jail, where he is waiting for a detention hearing. The Shotgun Fire evacuated 15 homes and threatened 25 houses on Wednesday. As of Friday, the fire was 90% contained.

BRICK TOWNSHIP MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON AND VIOLATION OF REGULATORY PROVISIONS RELATING TO FIREARMS IN CONNECTION WITH...

Posted by Ocean County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday, November 9, 2024
Read it at CNN

10
Queen Elizabeth’s Parting Swipe at ‘Idiot’ Boris Johnson Revealed
LAST WORD
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 11.10.24 3:50PM EST 
articles/2013/02/12/queen-s-finances-to-be-publicly-scrutinised/130211-quuen-elizabeth-going-strong_zv5qbn

A new book says that Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with her penultimate Prime Minister Boris Johnson deteriorated so badly that when his name was mentioned at a gathering of her family and “treasured staff” two evenings before her death, the queen retorted: “Well at least I won’t have that idiot organizing my funeral now.” Johnson stood down as Prime Minister less than a week before her death, prompting one minister close to the royals to quip: “Her Majesty wanted to hang on long enough to see Boris off the premises.” The late queen was said to have been infuriated by Johnson’s constitutionally dubious maneuvers around Brexit. The new book, Out, by Tim Shipman, also says that tensions between King Charles and Johnson arose after Johnson accused Charles of “s--tbagging” his plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

