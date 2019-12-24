Mariah Carey Sued by Former Nanny for Unpaid Wages, Damages
Mariah Carey, whose modern Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this month for the first time, was sued on Monday by a former nanny. Maria Burgues alleges that she was fired in April 2018 for complaining about her working conditions and low pay rate of $25 an hour to babysit Carey’s children. She also claims that she was obliged by Carey to travel with the singer and her children on tour but was not paid for her travel time. The suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that a bodyguard for Carey’s children, Marcio Moto, frequently berated Burgues. In one incident, she says Moto threatened to kick her out of the car on a trip to Las Vegas and that when she reported it, no action was taken.
Carey was recently hit with a separate lawsuit from a former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, who claims that Carey’s ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov subjected her to “severe, pervasive, sexual, derogatory, offensive, physically abusive, and outrageous conduct.” A former housekeeper for Carey, Maria Salazar, also filed a lawsuit in November claiming that she was underpaid.