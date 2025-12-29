Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Shatters Its Own Record
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still ruling the charts. Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has extended its own record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Variety reports. The song now sits at the top of the chart for 22 consecutive weeks and counting, surpassing Carey’s previous record of 19 weeks. The new milestone puts the track ahead of other chart toppers, including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which had been tied with Carey’s earlier mark. Carey is also breaking records beyond the main singles chart. The holiday classic has now logged 26 weeks at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, extending yet another Carey-held record. And it’s not just her song getting extra love this month. Holiday music has completely overtaken the charts this season, with Christmas songs filling the top nine spots on the singles chart.