Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 25 Years After Its Release

Read it at Billboard
Mariah Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever 25 years after its release. The Hot 100 list—which combines streaming, radio play, and sales data—hasn’t seen a holiday song top the list since the The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song” was number one on the list for four weeks in 1958-59. Carey’s last chart-topper was her 2008 song, “Touch My Body.”
Carey’s Christmas tune also marks her 19th number one song on the list, making her one single away from tying with the Beatles for most Hot 100 number one songs. According to The Economist, the songstress has earned more than $60 million in royalties from the song.