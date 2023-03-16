Marianne Williamson Accused of ‘Abusive’ Behavior by Staffers
‘UNCONTROLLABLE RAGE’
Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru running to be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has been accused of “abusive” behavior by staffers who worked on her previous White House campaign. Politico released a report Thursday based on interviews with 12 people who worked on Williamson’s 2020 race describing allegations of “explosive episodes of anger” and making “cruel and demeaning” comments to her staff. “It would be foaming, spitting, uncontrollable rage,” one former staffer said. “It was traumatic. And the experience, in the end, was terrifying.” Three former campaign workers—who spoke anonymously after signing non-disclosure agreements—also said Williamson threw her phone at staffers and that hotel staff came to her room multiple times after being concerned about her noisy outbursts. Williamson said the allegations are “categorically untrue” and accused the former staffers of “trying to score points with the political establishment by smearing” her.