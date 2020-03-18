Marianne Williamson Calls for Primaries to ‘Be Nullified’ After Bernie’s Weak Showing
Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who entered the 2020 race with promises of a “spiritual awakening” only to drop out and endorse Bernie Sanders last month, has called for Tuesday’s primaries to be “nullified” after Sanders suffered three grim losses. “No one will feel good about the primaries that were held today other than @TomPerez,” Williamson tweeted, tagging the head of the Democratic National Committee. “All of them should be nullified. Good luck Tom, getting everybody to feel all unified and good about voting in November. This is not what the Democratic Party should be,” she wrote. While Williamson appeared to be hinting at the controversy over several states holding primaries amid a pandemic that has prompted many people to stay home, this is not the first time she has reacted with apparent outrage after former Vice President Joe Biden gained a foothold over Sanders in the race. She denounced Biden’s Super Tuesday comeback earlier this month as a “coup” and vowed to “push it back.”