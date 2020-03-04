CHEAT SHEET
Marianne Williamson Confuses Democracy With ‘Coup’
IT’S CALLED VOTING
Read it at Twitter
2020 dropout Marianne Williamson, who endorsed Bernie Sanders last month, denounced Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday comeback as a “coup” in a bizarre Twitter rant that she quickly deleted. It was sparked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper referring to the “resurrection” of the former veep’s campaign. “This was not a resurrection; it was a coup,” Williamson frothed. “Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup. And we will push it back.” Williamson didn’t specify if the coup was carried out by voters who chose Biden over Bernie or by other ex-candidates who endorsed Biden, just as she had done for Sanders.