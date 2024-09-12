‘Haitian Voodoo Is in Fact Real’: Marianne Williamson Backs Trump on Bogus Pet-Eating Conspiracy

Self-help guru and former long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has come to Donald Trump’s defense over the bizarre and refuted conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are abducting and “eating the pets.”

Williamson took to X to offer her support for the outlandish claim that Trump proffered on the debate stage, which has since made the presidential hopeful a subject of relentless mockery.

“Continuing to dump on Trump because of the ‘eating cats’ issue will create blowback on Nov. 5,” she posted on Thursday morning. “Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield, Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo.”

Williamson’s endorsement seems to have done little to turn the tide of public opinion. The post has been met mostly with negative replies.

“Haitian voudou has NOTHING TO DO WITH EATING CATS, you ignorant moron,” wrote Peter Ramsey, an Oscar-winning film director, in response to Williamson’s post.

Williamson ended her presidential campaign in early July after Kamala Harris emerged as the clear front runner for the Democratic nomination. She had previously dropped out in June—and before that in February.

Williamson is no stranger to ridiculous claims. In 2019, she told her followers that they could alter the direction of a hurricane just by using their minds. The former megachurch leader has made bestseller lists for her books proffering self-fulfillment through Christian mysticism.