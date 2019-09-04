CHEAT SHEET
Marianne Williamson Deletes Tweet Suggesting ‘Power of the Mind’ Could Ward Off Hurricane Dorian
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson posted—then deleted—a tweet suggesting that the “power of the mind” could prevent Hurricane Dorian from making landfall in the U.S., CNN reports. “The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas...may all be in our prayers now. Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind,” Williamson’s Wednesday tweet read. “Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm.”
She then deleted the posting and replaced it with a tweet offering her prayers to the “people of the Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.” She also responded to a reporter’s criticism of her original tweet, denying that she was “crazy, irresponsible [or] dangerous.”
Williamson’s campaign spokesperson Patricia Ewing said the candidate’s original tweet “was a metaphor” and said it was removed due to the “confusion” it caused. “When others speak of prayer and the mind it’s considered profound, but Williamson is held to a different standard,” Ewing said.