CHEAT SHEET
SECOND CHANCES
Marianne Williamson Hires Adviser Ousted by Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has hired a former Bernie Sanders campaign adviser accused of forcibly kissing a female staffer in 2016 to handle her campaign in Iowa, Politico reports. The 2020 hopeful defended her decision to hire Robert Becker, who was blacklisted from any future Sanders campaigns after a woman came forward earlier this year to allege he’d forced himself on her while overseeing Sanders’ campaign in 2016. “I believe in forgiveness. I believe in redemption. I believe in people rising up after they’ve fallen down,” Williamson told Politico from a campaign event in Iowa on Friday. “I had not read anything or heard anything that made me feel this was a man who never deserved to work again,” the self-help author said.