Marianne Williamson Hits Back at Claims About Her Explosive Temper
‘I CAN BET TOUGH’
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has returned to the campaign trail after a monthlong break by defending her leadership style following reports of furious tantrums toward her staff. The self-help guru spoke to ABC News about claims made by people who worked on her 2020 campaign that she was prone to fits of “uncontrollable rage” and alleged that she had thrown her phone at staffers—accusations that Williamson has previously denied. “Somebody doesn’t like my blunt personality, my directness, then I’m sorry,” she said. “Then, obviously, this wasn’t the right campaign for them.” She added that there are “a lot of people” who have worked for her who have “nice things to say” about the experience. When asked about the fairest criticism that could be made of her, Williamson answered: “Probably that I can be tough, but not tough like they say.” She added: “I’m running for president after all. I think you need somebody who’s tough.” Conversely, she claimed that the biggest conception of her is that she’s a “crazy, crystal lady shrew.”