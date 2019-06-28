Forget “Which candidate would you like to have a beer with?” The question should be “Which candidate would you do ayahuasca with?” And the answer is very clearly Marianne Williamson.

Kamala Harris may have been the consensus victor of Thursday evening’s Democratic primary debate, but because this is America 2019, the media frenzy, of course, is focused squarely on the night’s breakout star in author and activist Williamson.

Radiating a possibly lethal dose of Big Yoga Retreat Energy, the friend of Oprah captured attention for her head-scratching scorn for New Zealand and her just-returned-from-a-yearlong-stay-in-Sedona vibes while ranting about harnessing the power of love to defeat President Trump.

Williamson was almost immediately parodied by SNL star Kate McKinnon and, of course, the newfound attention for an otherwise obscure candidate sent reporters—most notably BuzzFeed’s Ellie Hall—digging through her Twitter feed for pearls of wisdom you’d expect to gently roll out your hippie aunt’s mouth after the room has been properly smudged, the edibles have been consumed, and the negative energy banished.

So remove your ear candle, take off your magnetic bracelets, dim the lights, put on some Enya, and join us for a trip through the greatest Marianne Williamson tweets.

PREGNANT WITH A BETTER YOU

JUST LOOK INTO YOUR MIND’S EYE

OKAY, UH, WHAT? THIS ISN’T RIGHT...

OKAY, BRING BACK THE POSITIVE ENERGY

MMMMMM, YESSSS