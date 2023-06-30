Marianne Williamson Is Already Onto Her Third Campaign Manager
Marianne Williamson, a long shot Democratic presidential candidate, is onto her third campaign manager since launching her bid in March. Carlos Cardona, formerly her New Hampshire state director, will step up into the role to replace Roza Calderon, who lasted less than a month. Before that, Peter Daou quit as campaign manager with only a month under his belt. At the time, a campaign staffer for Williamson said it was a mutual decision. Williamson has been known to send her staffers running for the exits, as The Daily Beast previously reported, firing her entire staff while running for president in 2020 amid complaints of a terrible work culture. Former aides told The Daily Beast at least 10 of her staffers have left the 2024 campaign. They described Williamson as “a self-help guru who won’t get help.” “Lincoln went through 12 generals before he got to Ulysses S. Grant,” Williamson told the “Breaking Points” podcast in response to her high turnover. “So these narratives are created.” Recently, she hit back at claims about her temper and defended her leadership style.