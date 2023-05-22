Marianne Williamson Loses Top Two Campaign Officials: Report
SHAKEUP
In an early campaign shakeup, Marianne Williamson’s top two campaign officials resigned over the weekend. Deputy campaign manager Jason Call and campaign manager Peter Daou left the Williamson 2024 campaign on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Politico confirmed on Monday. A staffer said Williamson “is looking for something a bit more innovative” to propel her long-shot primary challenge to President Joe Biden. After dropping out before voting started in 2020, Williamson has been barnstorming the early primary states and plans to be on the ballot for an unsanctioned Democratic primary in New Hampshire, where voting could begin as early as January of 2024, as The Daily Beast reported last Friday. Former Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate Roza Calderon will replace Daou at the helm of the Williamson campaign, according to Politico.