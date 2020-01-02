Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire Campaign Staff: Report

Read it at WMUR
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire staff, including her national campaign manager, news station WMUR reports. Financial issues reportedly sparked the layoffs and the spiritual author had no staffers on board as of Tuesday. At the height of her campaign, she had about 45 staffers in four early voting states and her campaign headquarters. Sources told the news station that Williamson still remains a candidate despite her scaled-back campaign, and said they are not aware of plans for her to drop out. This comes after another 2020 contender, Julian Castro, dropped out of the race Thursday.